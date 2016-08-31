'Dancing With the Stars' reveals Season 23 cast

The season kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews returning as hosts.

Among this season’s celebrities are singers Vanilla Ice and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, actresses Marilu Henner and Maureen McCormick, Olympic medalist Ryan Locate and former NFL receiver Calvin Johnson Jr. Pro dancer Derek Hough, who took off last season, returns to the show this fall.

Here are the celebrities and their pro dancer partners who will be competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy:

• Jake T. Austin (actor known for work on Disney Channel) with Jenna Johnson.

• Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds (the 11-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer) with Allison Holker.

• Laurie Hernandez (Olympic gymnast) with Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

• Marilu Henner (film, Broadway and TV actress known for work on classic sitcoms, "Taxi" and "Evening Shade") with Derek Hough.

• James Hinchcliffe (Verizon IndyCar Series driver) with Sharna Burgess.

• Calvin Johnson Jr. (former NFL wide receiver known as "Megatron") with Lindsay Arnold.

• Terra Jolé (actress, producer, singer, and TV personality known for work on Lifetime's hit TV Shows, “Little Women: LA” and “Terra's Little Family” with Sasha Farber.

• Jana Kramer (country music artist known for hit single, "Why Ya Wanna") with Gleb Savchenko.

• Ryan Lochte (Olympic swimmer) with Cheryl Burke.

• Maureen McCormick (actress best known Marcia Brady on “Brady Bunch”) with Artem Chigvintsev.

• Rick Perry (former governor of Texas) with Emma Slater.

• Amber Rose (mom, activist, entrepreneur, spokesperson, talk show host, model, actor and author) with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

• Robert Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice (singer known as "Ice Ice Baby") with Witney Carson.