New user-friendly app informative for Norwalk residents, visitors

Or maybe you want to know what the latest job openings are.

You can find all that — and more — on the new Norwalk city app, which is free and available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play.

“This was put together by the staff of NEDC,” said Chris Castle, assistant director of the Norwalk Economic Development Corp.

“Our executive director, Heather Horowitz, had come up with the idea initially as a way of visitors to get information and find things in the city.”

Horowitz said she believes attracting businesses and visitors will be a benefit.

“I am excited to see so much information about Norwalk all in one location and right at your fingertips. It is very convenient for residents and visitors alike and can be utilized anytime, anywhere,” she added.

Castle has been working with Buckeye IT to develop the app, which has been downloaded by about 200 people so far.

“It’s been a very slow roll-out, but it’s been live for about a month,” he said. “By April 1, I would like to have 1,000 downloads and I think we can do that.”

The app has three main categories: Visit (intended for visitors), live (for residents) and grow.

For visitors, Castle said the idea is to download the app and “you literally have everything at your fingertips before you get here.”

The other categories on the main page of the app are: Events, “biz directory,” news and weather.

Under the full business directory are the following subcategories: Retail, food and drink, lodging, automotive, recreation, health care, industry and services. Under each business is the phone number, hours, a link for its website and if applicable, an email contact.

“One of my favorite features is the phone number because you click the phone number and dial directly without ever leaving the app,” Castle said.

The services section includes contacts for anything from attorneys to banks and salons.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan has used the app and said he’s “enjoyed playing around with it.” He believes it’s user-friendly and a great tool for both residents and people who are interested in the city.

“Lots of people are more apt to go to the app than the (city) website,” Duncan said.

Castle said the app is designed to provide the business nearest the user at the top of the search list. In other words, if a person looks for a restaurant, the closest eatery should be at the top of the page.

“If your location is known on the phone, your search results will be based on proximity,” said Castle, noting that the feature means there’s no playing favorites. “That keeps an even playing field for all the businesses.”

Under the “city info” page are the categories city departments, “visitor info” and “report (a) city issue.”

Castle, in describing how to report an issue, used the examples of seeing a pothole or even witnessing a crime.

“I can take a picture of the pothole,” he said. “If you see a crime, you can take a picture of it.”

Once the user has taken the photo, the next page automatically includes the date. The user has to put his or her name, their email address and a few words about the complaint.

“Depending on the issue, it goes directly to the appropriate person,” Castle said.

The “live” section of the app lists city departments, boards and commissions, Realtors, schools, city parks and places of worship.

“You can reach out to just about anyone in the city,” Castle said “Rather than going through multiple soured, they have direct contact with virtually everyone.”

The events feature includes information on city events. Castle said it currently covers the recent Family First Night event and will include information on Norwalk's bicentennial.

The news feature has links to the Norwalk Reflector, WLKR and Sandusky Register.

Not only does the app have a link for local job openings, employers can share job opportunities on the app by contacting NEDC.

Castle said the app also can be a way for college students and other people who have moved away from Norwalk to stay connected to the Maple City.

“If this is done right, it is a way for our alumni to have a direct connection,” he added.

Horowitz agreed.

“It will also allow us to reach Norwalk alumni like never before — keeping them informed of job openings, internships, apprenticeships and more. Our hope is that these features will assist in bringing some of those alumni back to Norwalk,” she said.