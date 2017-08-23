Lifelong Norwalk resident Freriks caps whirlwind six months in the pool

But after a whirlwind six-month stretch of events and accomplishments in the swimming pool, the lifelong Norwalk resident and 2015 Sandusky graduate believes she now has a clear path.

“I have many goals, but nothing will be more motivating than swimming against Olympians and World championship qualifiers,” Freriks said. “I know I have many things to improve on, and that excites me the most — to know that I can still get faster.”

The University of Kentucky junior-to-be capped her four-day stay at the U.S. Open swimming championships from Aug. 1-5 with six finishes in the top nine placements of her races.

The U.S. Open — a championship meet organized by USA swimming that included international swimmers — was held at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Long Island, N.Y.

Freriks was fifth in the 400-meter freestyle (4:13.61), seventh in the 200 (2:01.17) and ninth in the 800 (8:43.95) in her individual races.

She teamed up with UK swimmers to earn second, third and sixth place in three relays — and Freriks had the fastest split time in each event.

As a sophomore at the SEC championships last February in Knoxville, Tenn., Freriks became the first UK woman to win the event in 22 years. Her time of 1:44.26 also broke a school record — set by Freriks earlier in the season (1:44.98). She then added All-American honors in four events at the NCAA championships in March.

From June 27-July 1, she swam at the U.S. World championship team trials, where she placed 37th in the 100, 15th in the 200 and 16th in the 400.

“The U.S. Open was a lot of fun, and I was really interested in seeing how I was going to perform after the World trials,” Freriks said. “I did not have as much taper for Open because I wanted to see how I would do with a less days of rest.

“I was content with how I did and how the team performed,” she added. “I felt more calm than at the trials, mainly because I was not racing against multiple Olympians. I was really excited to be top eight in all of my events but one, so that motivated me to swim fast and have fun.”

The former 10-time All-Ohioan at Norwalk and Sandusky has dialed in her dedication to the sport even further — which Freriks believes is why her times continually drop each time out.

“I love the sport and I love training,” she said. “If I dreaded every practice or every lifting session, I wouldn't be getting faster. I do focus on my technique a lot, and that helps me get faster as well.”

Freriks’ goal was to swim faster in New York than she did at the World trials the previous month. And though she was overall about the same, there can hardly be any dismay coming home with more medals to the collection.

“I cannot be disappointed in New York at all,” she said. “Because overall I am still getting faster in every event compared to last summer. I was able to take the following week off from swimming — and I haven’t had a break in a year before that.

“So it was really good to get away from the pool for a little bit,” Freriks added. “But, I’m already back at UK and we have already started running and swimming to get ready for the upcoming season.”

