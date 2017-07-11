Body of missing kayaker located

Steve Lippson, 40, of Racine, went missing on Saturday afternoon when six kayakers were swept over the falls near White's Mill in the Hocking River on the west side of Athens, according to previous Sentinel reports.

Lippson's body was located about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, approximately 200 yards downstream from where the incident occurred on Saturday.

Five of the individuals who went over the falls, along with the others in the group were able to make it to the shore safely, either with the assistance of first responders or had rescued themselves from the water.

Rescue crews had been searching the area near the falls since Saturday afternoon, continuing the search since that time.

The incident remains under investigation .

An account for donations to assist the Lippson family has been set up at Home National Bank in Racine and Syracuse.

