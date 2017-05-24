Ohio girl's photo used in fake tweets about Manchester terrorist attack

Tweets claiming a girl named Chloe was missing after the attack at an Ariana Grande concert and used a photo taken from the Canton girl’s Instagram account.

The television station spoke with the Canton girl and her father, who didn’t want their last name used.

“I feel like maybe some people are dying for attention and they want to be on TV or something,” the girl Jordyn said.

The profile using Jordyn’s pics had already been taken down, but not before hundreds of retweets.

Read the full News 5 Cleveland report here.

———

©2017 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.