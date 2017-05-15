Surplus auction features freezer, air compressor, pallet racks

The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus, 43228. The doors open at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.

A wide variety of computer equipment (such as laptops, monitors and printers); electronic appliances (copiers, digital cameras, DVD players, audio and video equipment and mobile radios); and office furniture (desks, filing cabinets and tables) also will be auctioned.

Inventory is subject to prior sale to governmental entities. All inventory will be sold “as-is” with no warranty or guarantee of any kind.

Purchased items must be paid for in full the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards (Visa, Discover and MasterCard only) are accepted. Credit and debit cards are charged a 3 percent service fee. Certain methods of payment are subject to IRS regulations. Inventory may be inspected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The warehouse is open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction. All items must be removed by 3 p.m. Friday, May 26.

Surplus property auctions provide the general public an opportunity to purchase quality goods at reduced prices and enable the state to recoup a portion of its initial investment. Miscellaneous property and vehicle auctions generated more than $6.3 million during Fiscal Year 2016.

Public auctions are the last step in the state's surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use. In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screening. The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. Remaining property is sold at the public auctions.

For more information, contact Tom Lowery or Mark Young at 614-466-7636 or visit the DAS State and Federal Surplus Services website at ohio.gov/surplus.