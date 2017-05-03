Brooklyn voters reject school property tax increase

The issue failed by 90 votes, with 47.5 percent for and 52.5 percent against, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Money would have gone toward capital items that would last five years or more, with the focus on the high school building. Specific improvements included the roof, lighting in the high school and cafeteria exhaust fans.

The .5 mill increase would have added an additional $17.50 per $100,000 in home value.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.