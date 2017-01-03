Akron man stuck in jail months after posting bond, investigators recommend rules to prevent similar situations

Howard Brockman Jr. remained at the Summit County Jail for almost two months after posting bond in November 2014, according to a report by the Ohio Inspector General’s Office. He was not released due to an error in the way arrests and bonds are processed at the jail.

Unlike most people who are jailed, Brockman was on parole when he was arrested for having weapons illegally. The Adult Parole Authority had issued an order to hold him there, but the Ohio Inspector General’s Office found that he should have been released under supervision of the state after he posted bond.

As a result of Brockman’s long stay, a hearing to revoke his parole was deemed void. Ohio law dictates that a parolee must have a violation hearing within 20 business days — but Brockman’s took longer.

“Accordingly, the Office of the Ohio Inspector General finds reasonable cause to believe a wrongful act or omission occurred in this instance,” the report reads.

Similar cases occurred at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, the Franklin County Jail and Columbiana County Jail.

To remedy the problem, the Inspector General’s Office suggested revising policies to notify the Adult Parole Authority when someone posts bond, and changing the policy to alter the 20-day limit for parole violation hearings.

Summit County sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland said the office supports the recommendations.

“We are aware of the situation,” he said, “and we have been and we’ll continue to work with the Adult Parole Authority to remedy the situation.”

