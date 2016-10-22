Here are your nominees for Reflector Player of the Week

For fall sports player of the week, Max Berry of Norwalk golf leads things off after earning NOL Player of the Year honors with his 37.33 average over the course of the season. The senior helped the Truckers to the NOL title this season.

Morgan White of Western Reserve volleyball earns the nod after recording 17 points and four aces serving in an opening round tournament win over Edison. The Roughriders edged out the Chargers in four sets on Wednesday night.

Kaeleigh Stang of St. Paul volleyball had a stellar all-around performance in a 3-set sectional championship win over New London on Thursday night. She recorded 21 points, 19 digs and four aces to help the Flyers advance to the district tournament.

Ally Douglas of Norwalk volleyball recorded 23 points, six aces and nine digs in a sectional title win over Sandusky on Thursday. She helped the Truckers advance to the district tournament this week.

The Friday night football stars up for player of the week is headlined by Edison’s Sam Stoll yet again after he ran for 146 yards on 25 attempts and a pair of touchdowns in a big Sandusky Bay Conference win over Port Clinton on Friday night. The performance helps the Chargers force a 3-way tie atop the SBC.

St. Paul’s Colton Service earns another nomination after carrying the football 19 times for 189 yards and a score while adding a receiving score in a win over South Central. He helped the Flyers improve to 9-0 on the season.

Monroeville’s Max Horner caught just two passes on Friday night but he went for 57 yards and a huge early score to help the Eagles pound Western Reserve and improve to 9-0 on the season.

Western Reserve’s Josh Fries earns another nod after a stellar individual effort in a loss to Monroeville. The senior carried the football 30 times for 157 yards and a 30-yard touchdown. He was the only Roughrider with more than 10 rushing yards on the night.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.