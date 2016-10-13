Norwalk's Berry, Stoll punch ticket to state

The dynamic duo rolled into the first day of the Division II district tournament at Bowling Green State University and walked out with a ticket in hand to the state tournament in Mason, Ohio.

"Kaitlyn and Anessa have meant so much to this team being three year letter winners and never being part of a league loss; however, this is extra special,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “There is no better way for a senior to end their career than at the state tennis tournament.”

Berry and Stoll started out the day on Thursday with a quick win over Cylde’s Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera 6-4 and 6-0. A quarterfinal victory over Ottawa Hills Lauren Stevens and Morgan Billstein 7-6, 1-6 and 7-6 clinched the pair a guaranteed Top 4 finish giving them a spot at state.

“It was definitely a roller coaster type day,” Higgins recalls the action. “In the first match, they were slow to start and kept their opponents in the match. They finally played up to par in the second set taking it 6-0. In the match to advance, Kaitlyn had to fight some physical discomfort for almost the entire time. Anessa really stepped up and starting covering a large amount of the court when Kaitlyn needed her support. After narrowly winning set 1 and being dominated in set 2, the Truckers were down 3-5 and simply fought back. Facing championship point against them down 4-5, they managed to claw back into it and force a third set tiebreaker. They dominated the tiebreaker game 7-1 and clinched a spot to state in Mason, OH at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Two fine young people that deserve to represent the community."

The doubles team will be back in action Saturday morning at 10 a.m. against Maverick Delp and Sophia Spinazze of Toledo Central Catholic as teh district tournament continues to roll.