Ladycats surge past Big Red

New London gained a Firelands Conference win on Thursday, defeating Plymouth 25-13, 25-14, 25-17.

The Ladycats (8-14, 4-10) were led by Delaney Porter at the net, as she totaled 13 kills and two blocks. Lili Bartow notched 13 points and 24 assists. Brooklyn Hudson tallied 11 digs, followed by Kaitlyn Speicher and Breanna Wilson at 10 apiece.

St. Paul dominates Mapleton

The Lady Flyers had little trouble in Thursday’s FC win over Mapleton, taking the match in three, 25-3, 25-6, 25-5.

Leading St. Paul (21-0, 14-0) in serving was Meghan Hedrick with 17 points and five aces and Lauren Chandler 14 points with five aces. Halle Schoen and Tess Lepley each notched 10 kills, as Ashley Painley added seven. Kaeleigh Stang recorded 10 digs and Rachel Bleile dished 30 assists.

SC beats Western

The Lady Trojans rebounded after a tough loss on Tuesday defeating Western Reserve in three sets 25-19, 25-19, and 25-19.

Sarah Oney delivered 14 kills on the night while serving a perfect 16-for-16 with three aces and adding 20 digs. Lexie Adams added six kills, three blocks, 17 digs while Maddie Albert added six kills. Summer Sweeting had 35 assists with Erin Brown adding four aces and Olivia Keysor added 13 digs.

For the Lady ‘Riders, Joleen Muenz tallied nine points and Morgan Boswell added seven. Morgan Boswell was the squad’s top-hitter with 11 kills, as Avery Tubbs chipped in with seven. Setter Andrea Robson was 94 of 106 with 27 assists. Defenseively, Morgan White was 88 percent on serve-receive to go with 20 digs.

“I was pleased that the ladies never gave up,” Western coach Lisa Muenz said. “They scrapped and battled the entire night. Morgan Boswell had a nice night at the net, Joleen Muenz picked up some big points, Morgan White had some amazing digs and Andrea Robson carried the team as best she could. South Central is very athletic and quick.”

Monroeville beats Crestview

The Monroeville Eagles took a hard-fought 5-set win over Crestview on Thursday night 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 16-25 and 15-11 to improve to 13-8 overall and 11-3 in the Firelands Conference.

Ashlyn Tommas led the way with a pair of aces, 16 kills, a block and 26 digs. Kara Schafer had a pair of aces, 19 digs and 50 total assists on the evening. Kirsten Stieber had a pair of aces to go along with 15 kills, two blocks and 20 digs. Kelsie Palmer had 13 kills and four blocks while Brooke Barman added nine kills and a block.

Edison rallied for SBC win

After falling behind 2-0, the Lady Chargers came roaring back to take the final three sets, winning 13-25, 7-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 15-13.

Kennedy Ames led the way with 24 kills, while Kelsey Schuster and Julia Kessler both had 11. Grace Houser notched 22 assists, as Kami Neuberger added 19. Cy Munroe recorded 23 digs, while Kessler finished with four blocks.

SOCCER

Edison pitches shutout

The Lady Chargers girls soccer team posted a 1-0 victory over Upper Sandusky. Savanna Smith tallied for the Chargers off an assist from Piper Nickoli. Elizabeth Pruitt posted 15 saves. Sectional play begins Oct. 18 at home at 5 p.m. against Mansfield Sr.

FOOTBALL

Truckers shutout Crestview

The Norwalk Truckers' freshmen football team finished their season with a resounding 39-0 victory over Ashland Crestview on Thursday night. Scoring touchdowns for the Truckers were Ryan Sowders, Ethan Hernandez, Luke Weaver, Evan Stumpf, and Gabe Phillips. Alec Maloney added a two-point conversion. Jake Sommers and Brandon Ehrenberg also contributed with great catches on offense, and Herhandez connected on his first career field goal. The Truckers end the season with a record of 5-2-1.

JUNIOR HIGH SPORTS

Norwalk seventh grade wins

Norwalk Trucker seventh grade volleyball team beat the Tiffin Tornados in the final conference match of the season, 25-4 and 25-16. Sophia Ott was the Truckers top server as she was 23 for 24 and had 22 points. Ott had 29 assists and 3 digs. Sydney Kuhl had 12 hits including six kills, a solo block and served five points. Makenna Dendinger served five points, three hits with two kills. Mikaylah Konic served five points, four hits with a kill. Sierra Zurcher had four hits with two kills. Harlee Genovesi had five hits with two kills. Kira Appeman had seven hits with three kills and contributed 13 for 14 target passes. Jillian Nolan had 100 percent passing for the Truckers. The Lady Truckers finished the season 14-5 overall and 9-2 for the conference. The Truckers are in tournment action on Saturday at NHS at 10 a.m.