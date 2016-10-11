Casselberry scores lone goal in Lady Truckers' victory

Luckily for the Norwalk girls’ soccer team that proved to be the case in a tough Northern Ohio League battle against Sandusky on Tuesday evening.

Rachel Casselberry broke away from defenders and got off a perfect shot to score the Lady Truckers’ only goal at the 27-minute mark in the second half of their 1-0 win over the Streaks.

“I think we played a lot better in the second half,” Norwalk coach Michelle Sandor said. “We had a lot of great shot opportunities, we just weren’t able to put them away. But it was nice for Rachel to finish on the one goal that we had.”

With the shutout, senior goalie Kaitlyn Gilson tied the school record with 27 career shutouts.

“Our season has been rough injury-wise,” Sandor added. “We’ve lost two starting forwards, so it’s been tough for us. We’ve had to have some younger players step up and play forward and a lot of other players are playing out of position. But we’ve held it together. We’re 8-5-2, so not doing terrible considering. It’d be great to have our whole team healthy, but we have to deal with what we have.”

Next week, Norwalk will take on the Lady Streaks in the Div. II District tournament.

“We get to play (Sandusky) in the first round of the tournament, so I’m excited to face them again. Every year it’s huge. It’s a great opportunity to get some more games in and play some really good teams. Obviously we had a really good match up with Sandusky today, so it’ll be a great game. We’ve already beat them twice this year and it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. We have to work hard and prepare and be ready to go.”

The match is slated to start next Saturday at 3 p.m. at NHS.

Edison downs Clyde

The Lady Chargers beat the Fliers 2-0 in Tuesday’s Sandusky Bay Conference match.

Coley Branum scored off an assist from Natalie White in the first half while Shauna Staub added an unassisted second half tally with a left-footed strike. Jillian Danda, Josie Soviak, Melanie Saylor and Lilly Shover played solid on defense while Elizabeth Pruitt recorded a shutout in the goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Truckers dominate Warriors

ONTARIO — Norwalk had no trouble taking care of business on Tuesday, defeating Ontario in three sets, 25-9, 25-9, 25-22.

“The girls played well tonight,” Lady Trucker coach Angie Kalizewski said. “They worked hard and really worked well together. It was great to be able to finish set No. 2 with four freshmen playing and to play all of set No. 3 using a lineup to get everyone ready for tournaments and get the freshmen some experience.”

Cara MacFarland laid down 11 kills, while Sara Staley added 10. MacFarland and Ally Douglas both notched three aces, as Douglas finished with 15 total points.

Alaina Kelley dished out 20 assists and Olivia Ward added 10.

“The kids did great and i am very proud of them. We play Tiffin on Thursday and we will be honoring all levels of Norwalk volleyball,” Kalizewski added.

That match will begin at 5 p.m.

St. Paul stays undefeated

COLLINS — The Lady Flyers keep rolling after a three-set victory over the Lady ‘Riders.

St. Paul won with scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-14 and moved to 20-0 overall and 13-0 in the FC.

In serving, Kaeleigh Stang tallied 21 points with five aces, followed Ashley Painley at 10 points with two aces. Kamryn Maxwell had a team-high 13 kills, as Halle Schoen and Painley both contributed 10. Meghan Hedrick had four blocks, while Stang notched 21 digs. Rachel Bleile finished with 37 assists.

St. Paul will return to action on Thursday, when they host Mapleton.

M’ville finds easy win

MONROEVILLE — The Lady Eagles didn’t have to break much of a sweat in Tuesday’s 25-3, 25-16, 25-7 Firelands Conference win over Plymouth.

Monroeville improved to 12-8 overall and 10-3 in the FC.

The Eagles celebrated their only senior Brooke Barman before the win. She finished the contest with a strong stat line, including seven aces, six digs and a block.

Sam Gardocky was 11 of 13 serving with six aces and Ashlyn Tommas went 11 of 11 with five aces. Kara Schafer set 59 of 62 with 36 assists. Tommas led the squad with nine kills, while Kirsten Stieber added eight. Stacia Stieber paced the team with 14 digs.

In jayvee action, Monroeville won 25-13, 25-13.

NL sweeps Mapleton

NANKIN — The Ladycats earned a three-set victory over the Mounties on Tuesday, 25-4, 25-15, 25-20.

Maryonna Cathey paced New London with 22 points, including three aces. Delaney Porter had 14 kills and five blocks, while Lili Bartow added 17 assists.

New London will return to action on Thursday, as it hosts Plymouth for another FC matchup.

Edison charges past Huron

The Lady Chargers earned an SBC win over the Tigers on Tuesday, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8.

The win puts Edison at 4-16 overall and 2-11 in the conference.

Kennedy Ames led the Chargers with 11 kills, 19 points and eight aces. Grace Houser dished 13 assists and Kami Neuberger added 10. Autumn Rakosky contributed 17 points.

JUNIOR HIGH SPORTS

St. Paul sweeps

Both St. Paul seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams defeated Western Reserve on Monday. Sarah Matlack led the seventh grade with 13 serves, she also had four kills in the match. The eighth grade team was lead in serving by Mae Cunningham with 13 serves. Danielle Smith had four kills in the match. Both teams will play on Thursday at Mapleton.

Norwalk edges Sandusky

The Trucker middle school football team held off the Blue Streaks for a 28-26 NOL win on Tuesday.

Nathan Adelman opened the scoring frenzy with a 13-yard touchdown bringing the score to 6-0 in the first quarter.

In the seconnd quarter, Clay Ritzman had an interception, setting up a 40-yard score by Ethan Phillips. Garrett Chapin had a one-handed interception leaving the score 14-12 at halftime.

In the final stanza, Isaac Scheel forced a fumble and Chapin recovered it. Oliver Maloney had a 10-yard run touchdown on a ‘Statue of Liberty’ play. Maloney then hit Chapin with the two-point conversion. Phillips scored again on a 70-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion to round out the scoring, ending the game with a 28-26 score. Mylea Barber had a game-saving tackle on Sandusky's final drive.

YOUTH SPORTS

Norwalk wins

Norwalk-HCYSC U 15 boys travel soccer defeated North Olmsted 4-3. Garrison Smith had three goals and an assist. Gavin Shutt also scored a goal. Norwalk's record is now 5-0-2. Next game is Sunday at Olmsted Falls at 3 p.m.