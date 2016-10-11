logo
High school sports

Area schools looking for coaches

By Reflector Sports Staff • Today at 6:30 PM

Norwalk High School is looking for a head softball coach for the 2017 season. Letters of interest will be accepted immediately for the paid position. Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest and resume to Norwalk High School Athletic Director Josh Schlotterer by email at schlottj@norwalktruckers.net or mail to: Josh Schlotterer, athletic director, Norwalk High School, 350 Shady Lane Dr., Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

Western Reserve High School is in need of a varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. Letters of interest will be accepted immediately for the paid position. Interested candidates can drop off their resumes at the high school office or email them to Ryan Falknor Athletic Director at rfalknor@western-reserve.org.

Monroeville High School is also looking for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. Letters of interest will be accepted immediately for the paid position and any interested candidates can email bpaul@monroevillleschools.org for more information.

