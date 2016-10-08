Here are your Reflector Player of the Week Nominees

Western Reserve volleyball player Mogran White recorded 40 digs in a tough 4-set loss to Crestview on Thursday.

St. Paul volleyball’s Halle Schoen won the MVP award of the Convoy Crestview Volleyball Invite last weekend.

St. Paul golfer Jimmy Adelman shot a 78 at Stone Ridge in the Division III District meet earning him an individual spot in the state tournament.

Norwalk volleyball manager Keyondrea Warnke suited up in her first varsity action after serving four years as the team manager. She recorded four points serving and added three digs.

In football, St. Paul's Colton Service recorded 30 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown during the Flyers 14-13 win over Crestview on Saturday.

Edison's Sam Stoll ran for 199 yards on 27 attempts for the Chargers in a loss to Clyde on Friday night.

Norwalk's Trevon Raymore ran for 149 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns during the Truckers' loss to Bellevue on Friday night.

Western Reserve's Josh Fries ran for 152 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns during the Roughriders first win of the season over Plymouth.

