40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire Tickets On Sale Now

Riveting and rip-roaring action will be rolled out at the 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire, which is slated to be the most action-packed presentation of the time-honored and treasured event yet.

Tickets are available now for the spectacle set for Aug. 12, 2017 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

"In honor of the 40th anniversary, Summit Motorsports Park will unveil a never-before-seen show," said Bill Bader, Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. "There will be new talent, a new $125,000 fireworks show, a new theatrical light show and new special effects."

Chris Darnell will return to the star-studded line-up to serve a heaping helping of hot action in his triple jet engine-powered Shockwave truck, and NHRA Funny Car drivers John Force, Robert Hight, Cruz Pedregon, Tim Wilkerson, Bob Bode, Jr., Dale Creasy, Jr. and two additional drivers to be named will handle the fast and full-throttle 300-plus mph racing.

Sarah Edwards and her Queen of Diamonds II jet engine-powered dragster and Scotty Heat and his 50 Cal jet engine-powered dragster and two additional drivers to be named will bring even more heat, and 80-something Jim Brewer will go nose-up in his Peacemaker wheelstander. There also will be eight chockfull-of-character AA/Gassers.

A variety of ticketing options are available for the event at Summit Motorsports Park, 300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, please call 419-668-5555 or visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com.