Here are your nominees for Reflector Players of the Week

For the fall athletes, Edison soccer player Savanna Smith recorded a hat trick in a 4-3 win over Vermilion on Monday.

Not to be outdone, Norwalk soccer player Kendall Bigler also recorded a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Port Clinton on Monday.

Monroeville volleyball player Stacia Steiber earned a nomination with her 39 dig performance in a 3-set win over South Central on Tuesday.

Norwalk volleyball player Alaina Kelley notched 37 assists in a 3-set win over Bellevue on Thursday to earn a nomination.

In football, the unusual event of having two players from the same team nominated happened when New London’s Jake Gerlak and Jacob Molnar earned the honors. Gerlak had a busy night in the Wildcats 48-28 win over Western Reserve when he caught six passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He added an interception return for a score and a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown to give him four total on the night.

Teammate Molnar carried the football 28 times piling up 241 yards and three TDs.

Monroeville’s Adam Rogers was 9 of 19 passing for 192 yards and a TD in the Eagles 35-0 win over South Central.

St. Paul’s Derek gross had 12 carries for 167 yards and two TDs in a 42-0 win over Plymouth.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to vote.