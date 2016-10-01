Runners impress at John Speer Invite

Western Reserve took fourth in its own invite with 107 points. Brendan Oswalt again showed why he is one of the top runners in the area finishing in third place overall with a time of 16:36.87. Trevor Tucker came in 12th place with a 17:48.14 and Breckyn Hunter took 28th with an 18:51.05. Gage Griffith took 31st with an 18:58.35 while Mason Church took 33rd with a 19:01.16. Same Beaudin took 40th with a 19:22.37 and Collin Murdock finished in 56th with a 20:07.79 to round out the Western Reserve runners.

The New London Wildcats finished in second place behind top-team Mapleton in the event. Carson Coev paced NL with seventh place finish in 17:11.53 while Curtis Joppeck took ninth with a 17:12.19. Dominic Albaugh took 14th with a 17:52.56 and Austin Reed finished in 25th with an 18:39.20. Court Britt took 26th with an 18:46.62, Jacob Allen finished in 39th with a 19:22.06 and Jacob McIntosh took 43rd with a 19:31.71 to round out the Wildcat runners.

The St. Paul Flyers took fifth in the invite as Jared Arnold paced the Flyers with a fourth-place finish in 16:42.90. Noah Avandano took 22nd with an 18:34.35 while John Dowdell finished in 27th with an 18:48.56. Sam Sigworth took 35th with a 19:07.22 and Brandon McCall took 37th with a 19:13.02. Luke Cecolli finished in 62nd with a 20:36.87 and Owen Duncan took 69th with a 22:22.37 to round out the St. Paul runners.

On the ladies side, New London took second, St. Paul third and Western Reserve sixth.

Pacing the Wildcats was Gabrielle Osterland who took eighth place overall with a 20:41.0 and Morgan Luedy who took 11th with a 20:52. Kaylin Williams took 13th overall with a 21:21 and Eden Copley took 16th with a 21:42. Sidney Allen finished in 20th with a 21:55 and Savannah Shawver took 21st with a 21:58. Lexi Dugger rounded out the NL runners with a 38th place finish in 23:27.

For the Flyers, Lilly Dowdell finished with the best time among area girls taking third place overall with a 20:05. Rachel Beat ran a 20:49 good for 10th place while Annie Ware ran a 22:11 finishing in 25th. Alexandra Able took 27th with a 22:21 and Ally Brown took 35th with a 23:07. Catherin Massey took 39th with a 23:32 and Mandi Bocock took 51st with a 24:43 to round out the NL runners.

For Western, Tabi Pausch took 24th with a 22:02 and McKenna Woodruff took 31st with a 22:40. Allison Schwver finished in 22:47 good for 32nd and Brooke Perkins took 37th with a 23:19. McKinley Shawver took 45th with a 24:11 and Izzabella Good took 54th with a 25:11. Julia Church took 55th with a 25:15 to round out the Western Reserve runners.

Plymouth, Willard compete at BC



Both Plymouth and Willard took to the cross country course at the Buckeye Central Invite on Saturday morning. The Flashes took fifth while Plymouth took seventh.

Willard saw 19 runners compete for the Crimson Thunder. Justin Gilmor led the way with a 17th place finish in 18:14.41 and Black Smith took 22nd with an 18:22.66. Garrett Risser took 24th with an 18:31.64 and Clay Gahring took 25th with an 18:45.58. Nathan Cofer finished in 19:04.91 taking 34th place while Nick Mauer took 37th with a 19:18.24. Landon Schaffer (38th; 19:19.04), Cortez Cary (56th; 19:52.95), Blake Thompson (65th; 20:08.53), Branden Carlson (72nd; 20:24.05), Prescott Lillo (76th; 20:26.83), Devin Brant (81st; 20:45.90), Gavin Buurma (86th, 21:00.74), Joshua Haynes (93rd; 21:12.94), Tyler Hall (107th; 22:26.36), Braden Shook (127th, 24:03.42), Gavon Sweet (132nd; 24:43.38) and Kaleb Walton (133rd; 24:55.21) rounded out the runners for Willard.

The Plymouth Big Red saw another sensational performance from Nathaniel Redden who finished in fourth overall with a 17:03.03. Ethan Elliott took 20th overall with an 18:21.11 and Justin Robinson took 21st with an 18:21.79. Michael Collins took 67th with a 20:12.72 and Nick Bowser took 80th with a 20:39.86. Aaron Burnett finished in 117th with a 23:02.91 to round out the scoring for Plymouth.

In the ladies race, Willard took fifth while Plymouth landed in eighth.

Leading the way for the Lady Flashes was Jillian Schloemer who took 11th overall with a 21:47 and Amy Del Angel who took 22nd with a 22:41. Felicial Rosvanis took 23rd with a 22:51 and Araceli Huerta took 44th with a 24:04. Alyssa Strayer took 48th with a 24:11 and Kyrie McDevitt took 49th with a 24:18. Sylvia Maciel (59th; 25:07), Lesley Burton (61st; 25:14), Taylor Chaffins (64th; 25:23), Yazmin Estrella (85th, 26:41), Sarah Honaker (91st; 27:11), Samantha Bauer (93rd; 27:33), Zoey Hartz (94th; 27:34), Cindy Vazquez (109th; 33:57), Regan Hartz (110th, 34:26) and Maria Perisic (112th; 36:16) rounded out the Willard runners.

The Big Red saw Jessica Porter take 30th with a 23:25 and Gracie Robers take 35th with a 23:38. Eliza Redded took 65th with a 25:24 and Kelsey Blankenship took 79th with a 26:28. Ally Melton took 107th with a 30:49 to round out the Plymouth runners.

VOLLEYBALL

New London splits

The New London Wildcats split a pair of matches at the Willard Invite on Saturday morning. They started off the day with a loss to Willard in two sets, 25-16 and 25-16. Delaney Porter had a team-high six kills in the match while Cassidy Lay added four. Breanna Wilson added 22 digs while Brooklyn Husdon added 10. Lili Bartow chipped in with 16 assists.

In the second match, New London took down Port Clinton 25-12 and 25-14. Porter again led the way with nine kills while Katie Layport added four. Bartow added 12 assists in the second match. The Wildcats are back in action on Tuesday with a home match against Monroeville.