Monroeville wins Marathon game against Crestview

Schafer led the night with 50 assists on 132 of 132 setting. Tommas sent down 17 kills while Kirsten Stieber added 15. Palmer added 10 kills and three blocks with Brooke Barman adding nine kills and three blocks. Stieber had 31 digs while Stacia Stieber added 30. Tommas and Schafer chipped in with 22 each and Elmlinger contributed with 13.

The Eagles improve to 7-4 and 5-2 in the Firelands Conference and are back in action on Thursday against Western Reserve.

St. Paul beats Mapleton

The Flyers cruised past Mapleton 25-8, 25-9 and 25-5. Kaeleigh Stang led the way with 17 points and five aces while Rachel Bleile and Halle Schoen added eight points each. Meghan Hedrick had 11 kills and Schoen and Ashley Painley had seven each. Stang notched 16 digs and Bleile netted 26 assists. The Flyers move to 10-0 and 7-0 in the FC and travel to South Central on Thursday.

Truckers cruise by Columbian

The Norwalk Truckers continued their NOL dominance with a 3-set win over Tiffin Columbian on Tuesday 25-11, 25-13 and 25-10. Leading the way was Cara MacFarland with 12 kills and 12 points. Anne Davidson led the team with 17 points serving. Lyndsey Sheldon had eight kills and Alaina Kelly added 29 assists.

The girls played great tonight,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “I am very proud of the girls and their focus for this first round of NOL play. They have set some great goals and finishing this first round strong was one of them. We are excited to continue NOL play with Shelby Thursday.”

New London beats Plymouth in 5

The Wildcats walked away with a wild in at Plymouth on Tuesday winning in five sets 26-24, 25-12, 6-25, 24-26 and 15-9. Delaney Porter led the way with 18 kills and Maryonna Cathey added nine. Porter also added 11 service points and Cathey chipped in with 10. Breanna Wilson added 22 digs with Lili Bartow adding 16, Cathey adding 14 and Kaitlyn Speicher chipping in with 12. Bartow dished out 25 assists in the win.

Edison falls to Perkins

The Edison Chargers lost a 4-set match to Perkins on Tuesday night 25-27, 25-17, 15-25 and 18-25. Kennedy Ames led the way with 15 kills while Julia Kessler added nine and Kesley Schuster and Lauren Wolf added five each. Grace Houser had 16 assists and Kami Neuberger had 10. Amed and Schuster added 15 digs and Houser led the way with nine service points.

Western has strong weekend

The Western Reserve Lady Riders traveled to the Shelby Invite on Saturday and walked away with a 2-1 record defeating Galion and Mansfield Christian while dropping their match with Shelby.

Western beat Galion in its first match 25-17 and 26-24. It would then lose to Shelby in three very close sets 25-18, 22-25 and 20-25 before ending the day with a 25-19 and 25-20 win over the Lady Flames.

The top servers on the day was Andrea Robson with 21 total points and Morgan White and Brooke Ommert had 13 a piece. Avery Tubbs collected 23 kills on the day while Morgan Spettle added 19 and Ommert added 28. Andrea Robson dished out 53 assists of Western. Joleen Muenz and Hannah Burke led the team defensively.

"We went into Saturdays game with an injury and a new line-up,” Western coach Lisa Muenz said. “I was very impressed with our team play. The girls really supported each other and worked their tails off. Brooke Ommert had a great day and played with so much confidence. It was good to see her rise when we needed her to."

Western will move into the second half of the season on Thursday at Monroeville.

Edison picks up another win

The Edison Chargers grabbed win No. 2 on Monday defeating Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 3-0 with scored of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-10. Kennedy Amed had 15 kills and 12 digs while Grace Houser added 21 assists. Julia Kessler had nine kills while Kelsey Schuster added seven kills, 19 points and three aces. Lauren Wolfe and Jessica Stoll had four kills each. Kami Neuberger added 13 assists and Jordan Mitnik had 11 digs. The win moves the Chargers to 2-8 on the year.

TENNIS

Norwalk improves to 15-2

The Norwalk girls tennis team took down Huron on Monday 4-1. Kaitlyn Stoll defeated Elizabeth Mills in first singles 6-3 and 6-1 while Brooke Fries dropped her second singles match to Katey Franks 2-6 and 6-7. Megan Berry defeated Desiree Fisher 6-0 and 6-2 in third singles.

The first doubles team of Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray beat Emily Dewey and Madison Carmel 6-1 and 6-0 while Anessa Berry and Jordan Gran defeated Gretchen Blackwell and Hannah Brunow in second doubles 6-0 and 6-1.

On Tuesday, the Truckers defeated Tiffin Columbian 5-0. Stoll claimed the first singles position with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Brooke Smith. Fries beat Sophie Crist 6-0 and 6-1 in second singles while Berry again took third singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Katie Smith.

Macy Miller and Gran teamed up in first doubles on Tuesday winning 6-1, 4-6 and 10-7 over Eden Stephey and Breanna Saum. The Berry duo or Anessa and Sela Berry won second doubles 6-2 and 6-1 over Olivia Kramer and Gabbi Roszman.

The team is back in action on Thursday at Shelby.

GOLF

Norwalk beats Sandusky

The Norwalk varsity boys golf team traveled to Mills Creek in Sandusky and came home with a 168-226 victory to improve to 10-1 in NOL play. Max Berry led the way with a 38 followed by Braden Nunez and Cam Nickoli with 42 each. Jonah Mersereau and Grant Fisher each had 46 and Owen Rhodes a 48. Kyle Smith shot 52 for the J.V. team along with Deyer Graffice 53, Noah Scheel 54, Ben Penrose and Carter Kluding 58 and Kyle McKay a 73. The team travels to Shelby for the final duel match before the league tournament on Saturday.

"We took care of business and have put ourselves in a good position heading to Shelby for a big match today,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said. “These are the matches you get excited about and can really compete."

New London wins in match play

The Wildcats traveled to Willard Golf Club to take on the Flashes in match play. New London won the match 4-2. Weston Eibel won 3 &1, Ben Crawshaw won 2 up, Brock Rankine won 3 & 2, Hayden Grills won 2 & 1, Jaylin Moffit lost 2 & 1 and Caileigh Kropka lost 4 & 3.

The win puts New London at 11-2 in matches. It will golf this Thursday at Valley View for the Firelands Conference Championship.

Norwalk drops close one

The NOL-leading Shelby Lady Whipppets paid a visit to Eagle Creek Monday and set a school record low score in defeating Norwalk 168-176. The Lady Truckers played their best round of golf in over five years and fell three strokes short of breaking their own 9-hole school record. Norwalk junior Bethany Cring shot her best round ever and tied the defending state Division II champion Alexis Jones for medalist honors with 40’s. Norwalk seniors rounded out the scoring as Ellie Schneider fired a 43, Tanner Radcliffe a 46, and Addie Mannino a 47.

“We had the chance of knocking off a real fine team in Shelby,” Norwalk coach Don Nardecchia said. “That being said this match was the biggest these girls have ever played in. Neither team wavered and without a doubt this was the best 9 hole match played over the 10 years that Norwalk has fielded a ladies team. The top 4 players from each team really stepped up and with NOL honors on the line showed they can play this game at a high level when the pressure is on. Bethany was as steady as could be with 5 pars and 4 bogies. Ellie’s 43 is her low among the 10 matches played. She is our most consistant player never going above 48. Tanner has her swing right where it needs to be and has been scoring well the last 10 days. Addie’s swing wasn’t there tonight but she worked the short game hard and gutted out that 47. I could not be any prouder than I am of the entire squad. Hopefully the girls realize they are peaking at the right time. We have 10 fun days of golf ahead of us to finish the regular season, including events at Eagle Creek next Monday (vs Ashland 3:30) and Wednesday(vs Lexington 4:00) to wrap it up.”

Sp beat Mapleton Tuesday at Eagle Creek 166-184. Jimmy Adelman led the way with a 37 while Luke Carper dropped a 40. Mitch Phillips added a 43 and Jacob Avendano chipped in with a 46. Nolan Conney carded a 49 while Jow Swope added a 56. The Flyers are back in action on Thursday at the conference tournament at Valley View. Tee off is at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Norwalk falls to Ontario

The Truckers dropped a conference game on Tuesday losing to Ontario 4-1. Miguel Vasquex scored the lone goal for the Truckers while Carlos Galvez assisted. Zach Albright made 14 saves in goal. Norwalk is back at it on Thursday against Tiffin Columbian in a continuation game with a 0-0 score and seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Norwalk girls lose

Norwalk Girls Soccer put forth an excellent defensive effort against state ranked Ontario. Norwalk held them off for 65 minutes until Ontario finally put the lone goal of the night in the back of the net. The defensive effort was lead by Mara Jaworski, Summerlee Bigler, Camryn Bickerstaff and Rachel Casselberry. Kaitlyn Gilson had 12 saves for the night. Next game is Saturday against Clearfork.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Danhoff Player of the Week again

Willard grad Laura Danhoff grabbed her third consecutive MIAA Player of the Week honor this week. She is the No. 1 ranked hitter in Division III at .502 at Calvin College.

Stoll named Player of the Week

Norwalk grad Sara Stoll has been selected as the women's student-athlete of the week at Geneva College. Stoll went 3-1 in last week's competition against Marietta and Thomas More in third singles and second doubles. She defeated Marietta 8-2 in third singles, 8-4 in second doubles on Friday followed by a 6-4, 6-1 win over Thomas More's third singles on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Truckers beat Tiffin

The Truckers pounded the Tiffin Tornadoes on Tuesday night. Norwalk started slow, but in the second quarter the Truckers came alive. Ethan Phillips had a 55-yard pass to Garrett Chapin for the score. Later on in the quarter Phillips had another pass to Chapin for 62 yards, while Mason Hughes added on a three yard run for a Trucker touchdown. Before half, Chapin ran a touchdown into the end zone for a score and also ended the half with an interception. The Truckers came out hot in the third quarter with Chapin running in a touchdown and Phillips adding on the two point conversion. Chapin threw a 65-yard pass to Andrew Mozina and Mason Hughes added the two point conversion to end the 3rd quarter. Rounding out the scoring for the truckers was Mason Hughes with a touchdown run and Isaac Scheel added the two point conversion. The Truckers are back in action next Tuesday, home against Ontario.

JH SPORTS

Norwalk 8th grade results

Over the weekend, the Norwalk eighth grade volleyball team traveled to Ashland to play in a tournament. The team competed against Willard, Ashland, and Crestview. It won the game against Willard, but were defeated against Ashland and Crestview.

On Monday, the Norwalk eighth grade volleyball team traveled to Tiffin to compete. The team was defeated in two games with a final score of 18-25.

Norwalk 7th grade wins

The Norwalk Truckers seventh grade volleyball team traveled to Tiffin on Monday and beat the Tornadoes in 3 sets 25-5, 7-25, 25-9. Sydney Kuhl led the Truckers with 28 points including 16 aces. Sierra Zurcher had eight points and two kills. Harlee Genovesi had seven points with two aces. Jillian Nolan had six digs while Paris Snyder had four assists and two kills. Kira Appeman contributed five hits including three kills for Norwalk. The Truckers are headed to Shelby for their next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

St. Paul sweeps Mounties

The St. Paul seventh grade volleyball team beat Mapleton on Monday, 25-5 and 25-8. Leading servers were Maddie Jaworski with 11 of 11 serves with five aces. Megan Liebold also served 8 of 8 with four aces. Leading in kills were Sarah Matlack with four and Abbie Stine with three.

St. Paul eighth grade also beat Mapleton. Scores were 25-19 and 25-1. Olivia Englert had perfect serving with 15 of 15 and seven aces. Danielle lead in kills with five.

Western impresses in Galion

The Western Reserve junior high cross country teams competed at the Galion Invite on Saturday. Seven Roughriders ran their best times of the season. Competing for Western on the boys team were Damian Henning (12:40), Harley Johnson (13:38), Cory Hipp (13:49), Kaden Boswell (15:00), Aidan Graham (16:14), Gary Uhler (17:09), and Holden Nuhn (20:33). For the females Chelsey Shawver ran a (13:40), followed by Ashlyn Barnhart (14:15), Izzi Duchette (15:29), Olivia Forman (15:52), Rachel Olds (16:24), Hannah Cooley (20:03), and Briana Conley (21:20).

YOUTH SPORTS

U-15 team wins

The Norwalk-HCYSC U-15 soccer club defeated Medina on Sunday 4-0. Garrison Smith had two goals while Chaz Smith and Spencer Colahan added a goal each. Nathan LaRoche contributed with an assists. The team improves to 3-0-2 and plays at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at home against Medina.

EDITOR’S NOTE

New London’s Carson Coey was mistakenly left off of the Galion Cross Country Festival roundup in Monday’s paper. He ran a 17:00.9 in the Division III boys varsity race and finished 13th overall.