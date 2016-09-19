Here are this week's nominees

In fall sports, Norwalk tennis first singles player Brooke Fries went undefeated in three patches last week helping her team improve to 13-2 on the season.

Norwalk soccer goalie Kaitlyn Gilson recorded three consecutive shutouts in a 6-0 win over Tiffin last Saturday, a 5-0 win over Sandusky on Wednesday and a 5-0 win over Clyde on Thursday.

Meghan Hedrick of St. Paul earns the nod with her 12-kill, 9-point, 3-ace and 3-block performance in a 3-set win over Western Reserve on Thursday.

In a non-traditional nomination, the entire Edison girls golf team earns the honor after breaking the 9-hole school record for the second time with a 151 on Monday. The team is 17-0 this season.

The Football nominees were tough to separate. Here is how those shake down.

Colton Service of St. Paul carried the ball 16 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Western Reserve on Friday.

Blake Obringer of Norwalk caught six balls for 112 yards and a TD in the loss to Shelby on Firday.

Monroeville’s Blake Anderson piled up 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a win over Plymouth.

New London’s Jacob Molnar caught just four balls but added 150 yards receiving and a TD in a loss to Mapleton.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Vote for your favorites at norwalkreflector.com/playersoftheweek.