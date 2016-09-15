Truckers golf remains undefeated at home

"I have been fortunate enough to coach alot of very good athletes, golfers and competitors and Max Berry ranks right up there in my opinion,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said. “He has been a great example and leader to the rest of our players. Max, his brother Mason and their entire family have all helped our program in many ways. We still have a lot of golf left the next few weeks and hopefully an NOL title will be a part of it. Jarod put together an outstanding round and made it look easy.”

The NOL tournament will be held on Sept. 25 at Greenhils in Clyde.

Edison finishes undefeated

At Thunderbird Hills South, the Chargers finished their season unbeaten at 18-0 and 14-0 in the SBC with a 155-197 win over the Redskins Thursday.

Leading the way for Edison with a pair of 38s were Mackenzie Butler and Zoe Grant. Jacque Butler carded a 39 and Shelby Zeiter a 40.

For Port Clinton, Macy Weiss had a low round of 45, followed by a 46 from Emily Reineck, a 53 from Rachel Simpson and another 53 from Jenna Sullivan.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Paul sweeps Western

The Lady Flyers improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Firelands Conference with a three-set win over the Lady ‘Riders on Thursday.

Scores of the sets were 25-8, 25-8, 25-11.

Kaeleigh Stang recorded 17 points, including five aces, followed by Meghan Hedrick’s nine points and three aces and Rachel Bleile six points three aces.

Hedrick had 12 kills and three blocks, while Kamryn Maxwell tallied eight kills and Tess Lepley contribued six kills and three blocks. Stang notched 23 digs, while Bleile had 32 assists.

In jayvee action, St. Paul won 25-13, 25-11, moving to 9-0, 6-0.

SC improves to 9-1

South Central defeated Crestview on Thursday in three sets 25-11, 25-12 and 25-20.

The Trojans improve to 9-1 and 5-1 in the FC.

Lexie Adams ledt the way with eight kills going 14-for-17 hitting while Danni Ott and Olivia Keysor also contributed eight kills each. Summer Sweeting was dishing out the assists and ended with 27 of them while going a perfect 114-for-114 on attempts. Adams added 24 digs while Keysor chipped in with 20 and Sarah Oney added 18. Oney was 12-for-12 serving with a pair of aces and Adams was 13-for-14 serving with two aces as well. Erin Brown was 8-for-9 with an ace.

The Trojans are back in action on Saturday hosting Margaretta.

NL downs Mapleton

NEW LONDON — The Ladycats took down the Mounties in three, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21 to move up to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the FC.

Kaitlyn Speicher paced New London with 15 points. Delaney Porter had four blocks, while Lili Bartow had 11 assists and Breanna Wilson added 11 digs.

The Ladycats will play at Plymouth on Tuesday for another conference match.

Edison picks up win No. 1

The Edison Chargers defeated Port Clinton on Thursday evening to pick up their first win of the season 25-9, 25-10 and 25-17.

Kelsey Schuster had a team-high 5 points, while Olivia Blatnik added 14, including five aces. Kennedy Ames led the team with 15 kills, while Kami Neuberger had 15 assists.

SOCCER

Norwalk shuts out Clyde

Norwalk invaded Clyde and came away with its second consecutive shutout on the season in non-conference action on Thursday. Carlos Galvez scored the game’s only goal on an unassisted play with 16 minutes remaining in the contest. Zach Albright made four saves in the net for Norwalk (1-5-1) who is back in action on Tuesday at Ontario.

TENNIS

Norwalk keeps trucking

The Norwalk girls tennis team picked up another win on Thursday evening displacing Ontario 5-0 to improve to 13-2 on the season and 8-0 in the NOL. Brooke Fries defeated Shivane Chawla in a marathon match 3-6, 7-6 and 10-6 in first singles. Megan Berry defeated Meg Workman 6-1 and 6-0 in second singles while Anessa Berry took down Brie Cortelletti 6-4 and 6-0 in third singles. Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray continued their doubles dominance with a 6-0 and 6-0 win over Jordan Gardiner and Jade Salyers in first doubles. Macy Miller and Jordan Gran swept Val Workman and Addie Justice 6-0 and 6-0 in second doubles. The Truckers are back in action on Monday against Huron.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Truckers pick up a win

The Norwalk seventh grade volleyball team beat the Ontario Warriors on Thursday 25-7 and 25-9. Sophia Ott was 11 for 11 serving with 10 points and 17 assists. Kira Appeman had five points and seven hits. Sydney Kuhl and Mikaylah Konik both contributed eight points each. Hattie Kramer had 100 percent passing for the Truckers. The girls will play in a Quad match in Ashland on Saturday.

St. Paul beats Western

St. Paul seventh grade beat Western Reserve by scores of 25-14 and 25-8. Josie Skinn served 10 for 10 with six aces, Maddie Jaworski served 13 for 13 with three aces and Megan Leibold contributed three kills and a block. They are now 5-1.

The eighth grade won by scores of 25-12 and 25-14. Mae Cunningham led servers with 12 of 14 with three aces. Danielle Smith contributed five kills and two blocks. Morgan Baxter also had 6 kills in the game.