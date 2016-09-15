Ashland U. has local flavor this fall

Lee Owens’ football team has a pair of St. Paul grads gracing the gridiron. Michael Griffin is majoring in Sports Management. He is the son of Timothy and Diana Griffin of Wakeman. He is a 2013 St. Paul grad and a junior cornerback for the Eagles.

Max Fitzgerald is also a member of the Eagles. The 2016 St. Paul grad is playing wide receiver this fall.

Ashland University finished 10-1 last season and are coached by Owens who is entering his 13th season. The Eagles play their home games at Jack Miller stadium/Martinelli Field. They are ranked No. 3 in the 2016 Lindy’s Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The area also has representation on the volleyball court as 2016 Monroeville grad Paige Leitz joins the Eagles. The psychology major is a middle blocker for Ashland University.

The Ashland University women's volleyball team competes in the NCAA Division II in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). They are led by head coach, Cass Dixon. The Eagles finished the 2015-16 season with a 19-11 record, including 12-6 in the GLIAC and have been chosen to finish a close second place in the South Division according to the 2016 GLIAC Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll. The Eagles play their home games in Kates Gymnasium on the Ashland University campus.

Jonathan Albaugh, a 2012 New London grad, is running on the Eagles cross country team. He is majoring in health and risk communication. Last season, Albaugh helped the men finish eighth in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional meet and fourth in the GLIAC Championships.