Norwalk dominates Sandusky for NOL win

Eagles win in 3

The Monroeville Eagles took down Mapleton in three straight sets 25-8, 25-4 and 25-9 to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Firelands Conference. Kelsie Palmer led the was serving by going 16-for-16 with 10 aces. Rachel Lingman was 16-for-17 with six aces and Stacia Stieber was 12-for-13 with three aces. Josee Brown and Kara Schafer had perfect nights setting going a combined 59-for-59 with 22 assists.Sam Gordocky had seven kills while Brooke Barman added six and Ashlyn Tommas chipped in five. Steiber led the team with 14 digs. The JV squad picked up the 2-set win 25-20 and 25-14. It improved to 6-2 overall.

SC knocks down Plymouth

The South Central Trojans won a rivalry game against the Plymouth Big Red winning 25-5, 25-18 and 25-8. The Trojans improve to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the FC. Lexie Adams was 11 of 14 hitting with seven kills. Olivia Keysor was 14 of 15 hitting with six kills and Danni Ott was 13 of 14 with six kills. Keysor added 11 digs while Sarah Oney chipped in with nine. Summer Sweeting was perfect with her sets going 79-for-79 with 28 assists. She was also 13 of 13 serving with six aces. Adams added a pair of aces as well.

Edison falls to Huron

The Edison Chargers dropped their match 19-25, 16-25 and 16-25 on Tuesday night against Huron. Kelsey Schuster had eight kills while Kami Neuberger had seven assists and Kennedy Ames had 14 digs and six kills. Julia Kessler had three kills and two blocks. Schuster added five points while Autumn Rakosky and Grace Houser had four each. Jordyn Mitnik had 12 digs.

Golf

Truckers beat Tiffin

The Norwalk boys varsity golf team traveled to Seneca Hills in Tiffin and came away with a 155-170 victory to improve to 8-1 in the NOL and 65 -20 overall. Max Berry led the way again with an even par 35. Braden Nunez and Jarod Kessler each had 39, Cam Nickoli 42, Jonah Mersereau 46 and Owen Rhodes 54. The JV were led by Grant Fisher and Deyer Graffice with 51 each. Zach Crane 51, Noah Scheel and Kyle Smith 52 and Carter Kluding 53. Shelby will visit Eagle Creek on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in a battle of first place teams. It will also be the last home match for senior Max Berry. Max is the lone senior, a 4 year letterman and was the NOL Player of the Year last year.

The Norwalk Lady Truckers brought home a 186-201 NOL golf victory as well. Norwalk, who now has a 5-2 NOL record, showed balanced scoring among the top four players. Seniors Addie Mannino and Ellie Schneider both carded 46’s, whild Senior Tanner Radcliffe and Junior Bethany Cring followed with 47’s. Tiffin was led by Ava Sarka’s fine round of 39.

“Truly a team victory tonight,” Norwalk coach Don Nardecchia said. “Ellie and Addie were having trouble with the putter tonight and it was great to see Tanner and Beth picking them up. Quite truthfully any of these four could lead this team on any given night. As veterans I expect them to be peaking now that we are in mid September.This sets the stage for us as far as the NOL tournament this Saturday. Shelby sits alone in first place with a 2 point lead over Bellevue and us. We need our best outing of the year to challenge Shelby. I am really excited to see how the team plays with that challenge.”

Tennis

Truckers beat Sandusky again

Brooke Fries continued to impress with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Jenna Hofer on Tuesday afternoon in first singles. Raeanna Ramos beat Audrey Smith 6-1 and 6-0 in second singles while Madison Hainline dropped her match against Baylie Tieche 6-2, 2-6 and 4-10. The first doubles team of Mya Ray and Macy Miller handled Lizzie Boissoneault and BT Fox 6-1 and 6-1 in first doubles while Sela Berry and Mara Berry beat Aonesty Cogar and Summy Thomas 6-3 and 6-1 in second doubles.

Soccer

Edison, Perkins tie

The Lady Chargers tied Perkins 3-3 in a tight match. Coley Branum led the Chargers with 2 goals while Natalie White added a tally. Elizabeth Pruitt recorded 8 saves.

Junior High Volleyball

Norwalk beats Sandusky

On Monday, the Norwalk eighth grade volleyball team competed in Sandusky winning in two games. Kelly Carty and Janel Jubak were the teams leading servers. The girls will compete at home on Thursday.