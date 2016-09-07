Perkins downs Norwalk, 3-2

The Pirates swept the three singles positions to clinch the win.

At first singles, Olivia Rohrbacher, a Penn State recruit, swept Norwalk's Kaitlyn Stoll (6-0, 6-0). The key deciding match was at second singles, as Serena Bruno topped Norwalk's Brooke Fries (4-6, 6-0, 6-4). At third singles, Karina Haycook topped Megan Berry (6-1, 7-5).

"We knew coming into the match that it would be very close,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “After losing first singles and winning both doubles, it came down to second and third singles. Perkins was able to win both spots by taking very close sets."

Norwalk (8-2) got the doubles sweep started as the No. 1 team of Breanna Ramos and Mya Ray beat Maria Schoder and Marissa Esposito (6-2, 6-0). At second doubles, Jordan Gran and Anessa Berry topped Dehvin Shumate and Ashley Kaufman (6-2, 6-2).

SOCCER

Willard beats Norwalk

The Willard Flashes took down the Norwalk Truckers 3-2 on Tuesday. Scoring goals for Norwalk were Carlos Galvez and Eli Cruz. The Truckers fell to 0-5 and 0-2 in the Northern Ohio League. They take on Tiffin Columbian on Saturday.

Norwalk falls to Lexington

The Norwalk Girls soccer team lost to Lexington Tuesday by a score of 4-0. Kaitlyn Gilson had 15 saves in goal for the Truckers. Kaelyn Harkness led the offense with 5 shots on goal. The team is 1-3-1 for the season. Next game is Noon on Saturday at Tiffin.

GOLF

St. Paul tops Plymouth

The Flyers took care of business Wednesday, defeating the Big Red 167-86.

Jimmy Adelman once again was in front of the pack with a 38. Jacob Avendano shot a 41, followed by Nolan Conney 43, Luke Carper 45, Mitch Phillips 50 and Joe Swope 57.

Leading Plymouth was Blake Gibson with a 43, while Jacob Adams and Noah Stima each tallied a 46, Brody Brown 51 and Nate Sexton and Dillon Patton 55.

St. Paul will next compete in the Norwalk Invite on Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Edison still seeking first win

The Edison Chargers dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the Sandusky Bay Conference on Tuesday with a 3-set loss to Vermilion 14-25, 18-25 and 26-28.

Leading the way for the Chargers was Kennedy Ames with eight kills and Kelsey Schuster with six kills. Grace Houser added eight assists while Kami Neuberger added six. Jordyn Mitnik had 15 digs and Schuster added 11. Julia Kessler added six blocks on the evening.

CROSS COUNTRY

Truckers dominate at Ontario

The Norwalk boys cross country team ran away with a dominant performance at a league quad meet held at Ontario on Tuesday. The Truckers nearly swept the field taking six out of the seven top spots. Norwalk took the top spot with 17 points, followed by Ontario (71), Willard (73), and Bellevue (86). The boys' team was led by Julian Go (1st) and Ethan Bores (2nd) both crossing the finish line with a time of 18:13.

"The boys had a nice tune-up race before Tiffin this Saturday,” Norwalk coach Drew Karnehm said. “They worked really well together as a team, and positioned themselves in the right spots. Our strength is definitely how they can pack up together, and push each other throughout the race."

On the girls' side, the Lady Truckers came away with a strong performance and finish second out of the four-team field. Bellevue won the girls competition with 19 points followed by Norwalk (56), Willard(64) and Ontario (86). Norwalk was led by Lauryn Maloney's time of 22:49.

"The girls' team ran really well today,” Karnehm said. “Last week Willard edged out our girls by one point, and today they bounced back beat them. This just goes to show how resiliant our girls team can be."

Norwalk will be competing in the Tiffin Carnival this Saturday at Hedge-Boyer Park.

Western Reserve with a strong showing

The Western Reserve cross country teams competed at the Wynford Invite on Tuesday afternoon. The high school girls team finished in second place out of the 12 teams competing. The Top 7 runners for the Roughriders were McKenna Woodruff, McKinley Shawver, Allison Shawver, Brooke Perkins, Tabi Pausch, Bella Good, and Emmalee Cooke.

The girls junior high team also earned runner-up honors. Chelsey Shawver, Ashlyn Barnhart, Izzi Duchette, Olivia Forman, and Rachel Olds were Western's first five finishers.

The boys high school team came in third place. The first seven Western runners to cross the line were Brendan Oswalt, Trevor Tucker, Mason Church, Gage Griffith, Breckyn Hunter, Collin Murdock, and Zach Hankins.

The boys junior high team finished in the fourth spot. Harley Johnson, Damian Henning, Cory Hipp, Aidan Graham, and Noah Butz led the way for the Roughriders.