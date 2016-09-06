Truckers cruise to another NOL win

With the Bellevue Redmen coming to town, the Truckers were hoping to keep the Northern Ohio League momentum and they did to the tune of a 3-set win, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-15.

Though starting a bit slow, Norwalk ran away with the final set to put away another NOL match. It seemed to be a different team than their home-opener against Shelby and there was a big reason for that.

“The weekend really helped us,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said after finishing in second place on Saturday. “Our home tournament helped us a lot. We are learning to play at our level and not our competition’s level so we are setting some very hard goals. They didn't meet all of them tonight and they know we will be working this week to meet them. We need to set our tone and not worry about what the other team is doing.”

After defeating Parma Padua Franciscan – the 2013 state champions – the Truckers took that momentum into their contest with Bellevue. The player that seemed to benefit the most was junior libero Anne Davidson who delivered 18 points serving and seemed to spark a big run in each of the three sets when the Truckers needed it the most.

“She is huge and a fun kid,” Kalizewski said. “It is nice to see her out there working hard like that and having fun. She brings a nice fire to the team. She is learning to control it. When she is on, everybody feels off of it.”

The Redmen started out capturing the lead late in the first set before surrendering it when Norwalk tied the game at 17. It would be the final time they would see a lead that late in a set.

“We as a group just have to keep talking, keep up the intensity and keep the momentum,” Acting head coach Amanda Kozak said. “If we are up, we need to stay up. We had some unforced errors and if we can knock those out I think we will be alright. Norwalk adjusted to our defense and found a lot of holes.”

The third set was all Norwalk as it took an early lead and never surrendered it with the bench growing louder and louder with each point.

“We are trying to get that all of the time,” Kalizewski said. “I told them if we would have played like that the whole time the scores would have been different. People are out to get us and that is not going to change. We have to find the energy on our own.”

Leading the way for the Truckers was Cara MacFarland with 20 kills. Kalizewski admits she is a game-changer on the floor.

“She stayed controlled and poised,” Kalizewski said. “We have been talking to her and our entire team about keeping our emotions level. If we don't and we make a mistake, it turns in to two or three. Volleyball is a game of mistakes; it is just who is going to make more.”

Sara Staley and Aimee Smith each added eight kills and Lyndsey Sheldon added five for the balanced offensive attack. Junior setter Alaina Kelley dished out 35 assists on the night.

“We try very hard to spread out the offense and keeping control of the game that way,” Kalizewski said. “We did that tonight and it is very exciting to see because we have been working on that a lot.”

Staley and Ally Douglas each added 10 points serving while Smith blocked three shots for kills.

For the Redmen, Jenna Strayer added six kills and six points while Allison Dendinger added five kills on the night. Molly Bullion handed out 20 assists.

“Jenna is a leader who has been with the program for a long time,” Kozak said. “She has really stepped up in a leadership role and the girls look up to her. She plays well, talks and keeps things going for us. But we really need to focus on the team and how we can get better together.”

Norwalk improves to 5-1 with the victory and 2-0 in the NOL. The Truckers are back in action on Thursday at Willard.

