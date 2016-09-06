Go Figure!

33

Score by Norwalk golfer Max Berry last Thursday at Eagle Creek in a 158-240 win over Sandusky. The 2-under par round has been the lowest round recorded and submitted so far this high school golf season in the area.

8

Number of days St. Paul golfer Jimmy Adelman used to cement himself as one of the top players in the area. He shot a 76 on Aug. 5 at the New London Invite, a 72 on Aug. 11 at the Mapleton Invite and a 76 on Aug. 12 at the Willard Invite. He was the low round scorer in each of the tournaments.

1/2

The amount of the football game it took Norwalk quarterback Trenten Morrow and St. Paul quarterback Nick Lukasko to throw four touchdown passes each. Morrow achieved the quartet on Friday night in a 40-20 win over Cleveland John Hay while Lukasko did it Saturday night in a win over Fremont St. Joseph.

33

The number of carries for Monroeville running back Blake Anderson during Saturday night’s 41-7 drubbing of Sandusky St. Mary. Anderson piled up 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns making the Eagles 2-0 on the young season.

16:52

The amount of time it took Wester Reserve runner Brandon Oswalt to cross the finish line at last week’s Colonel Crawford Invite. He finished fourth out of 129 runners.

290

The amount of runners that finished after Plymouth’s Nathaniel Redden on Saturday at the Bucyrus Elks Cross County Invite. Redden ran a 16:56.82 finishing sixth out of 296 runners.

57

The number of consecutive Northern Ohio League matches won by the Norwalk Lady Truckers volleyball team. Norwalk beat Shelby in the home and league-opener in three sets to claim the feat.

7

The amount of consecutive wins the Monroeville Eagles volleyball team had over St. Paul before Thursday’s match. St. Paul came away with a 3-set victory snapping the streak.

8

The jersey number of St. Paul volleyball player Rachel Bleile. On Saturday at the Sidney Lehman Invite, she finished with 88 assists over three matches as the Flyers won the invite championship.

If you have an interesting number you think we should know about, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and let us know the significance. You could see it used in our weekly Go Figure! section.