Team effort carries Lady Flyers to victory over Eagles

The Lady Eagles made the Flyers earn every point in the third set — and earn them they did as St. Paul came away with a 25-21 victory.

The scores of the first two sets were 25-13, 25-15 in favor of the Red and Black.

The win snaps a seven-match winning streak the Eagles had against the Flyers.

St. Paul was aided on the offensive side with intense serving.

“I think that was a plus for us tonight,” Flyer coach Nancy Miller said. “We served strong tonight.”

St. Paul tallied six aces in the match, as Rachel Bleile had three, Lauren Chandler two and Meghan Hedrick added one.

Monroeville had a chance to take the third set, working the score to 21-21 before the Flyers finished up with four straight points.

“I saw how they handled the pressure,” Miller said. “We played very tight, especially after handling the first two (sets) very solid. We came out very sluggish and we should not have. I felt like we were really lacking leadership on the floor tonight. It just seemed to be very flat and that we didn’t have the leadership necessary on the floor to get us pumped up and back where we needed to be.”

Bleile led St. Paul with nine points, followed by Chandler and Hedrick with eight apiece.

Hedrick also paced the team with 10 kills. Halle Schoen notched eight, and Tess Lepley and Ashley Painley had six each. Libero Kaeleigh Stang recorded 19 digs and Schoen finished with 13. Bleile had 26 assists.

“I’m proud of the way the kids came back and fought,” Lady Eagle coach Kendra Snook said. “We’re going to have some growing pains. We’re going through the gaunlet right now, facing the top two teams in the conference after a tough McComb game.

“The nice thing is in Game 3, I saw us start to mature a little bit. I saw them start believing ‘Hey we can hang. We can do this.’ That’s what we’re going to have to do every single time we’re on the court. We’re young still. And volleyball right now we’re still immature. We need to, as a team, just continue to grow, work together and have a little bit more focus,” Snook said.

For Monroeville, Kara Schafer was 78 for 78 setting with 18 assists. Brooke Barman had seven kills, while Ashlyn Tommas notched five. Stacia Stieber led the way with nine digs, while Ashlyn Tommas had seven and Maddie Elmlinger and Kirsten Stieber tallied six apiece.

The Lady Eagles will return to the court on Thursday, when they host New London.

St. Paul will be back in action on Saturday, as it travels to the Lehman Catholic Invite at 9 a.m.

“We’re going into Saturday and that will be a big measuring stick to us because I think that tonight we played tight and there’s not going to be room for that on Saturday,” Miller said. “It’s not best out of five, it’s best out of three. We’re going right in there and we’re going against Minster right off the bat, who I believe it 5-1 right now. They are a really solid program and it won’t get easier after that.”