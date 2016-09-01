South Central tops New London in three

South Central moved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Firelands Conference, while New London dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the FC.

Lady Trojan senior Summer Sweeting was 73 for 73 serving with 25 assists, while also posting 14 for 15 serving with a pair of aces. Sarah Oney had nine kills, while Lexie Adams tallied six and Danni Ott five. Cheyenne Swander was 10 for 10 serving with two aces. Oney led the team with 12 digs, followed by Olivia Keysor with nine.

Breanna Wilson, Maryonna Cathey and Cassidy Lay each had two points for New London. Delaney Porter led the team with three kills, while Wilson notched 17 digs.

New London’s next match is at Monroeville on Thursday.

Lady 'Riders down Mounties in three

COLLINS — Western Reserve took down Mapleton Thursday night 25-5 25-7 25-6.

The Lady Roughriders improve to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Firelands Conference.

Hannah Burke was 20 for 20 serving with 16 points, followed by Morgan White at 15 for 15 with 12 points. Morgan Boswell led the team with nine kills, while Avery Tubbs notched eight kills and two blocks and Jacy Riley added. 6 kills.

Edison falls to Margaretta

CASTALIA — The Lady Chargers suffered a 3-1 loss to the Polar Bears in a Sandusky Bay Conference match on Thursday.

Margaretta won with scores of 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.

Grace Houser paced Edison (0-5, 0-2) with 11 points, followed by Jordyn Mitnik’s 10 and Kelsey Schuster nine.

Kennedy Ames had 14 kills, while Julia Kessler notched 11 and Schuster eight. Kami Neuberger had 21 assists and Mitnik and Ames each recorded 19 digs.

Edison will host Vermilion in another SBC match on Tuesday.

GOLF

Lady Redmen edges Truckers

BELLEVUE — Bellevue defeated Norwalk in an NOL girls golf match held at Sleepy Hollow on Thursday by a score of 191-200.

With the loss, The Lady Truckers and Redmen are in a virtual tie for second place in the league.

Ellie Schneider led Norwalk with a 46 and was seconded by Ana Little’s 49.

Bellevue’s Kennedy Miller led all players with a 45.

“Very strange day at Sleepy Hollow,” Lady Trucker coach Don Nardecchia said. “Weather was near perfect but both teams shot well over their average. We had our absolute best practice of the year on Wednesday, and played like we had not swung a club for a month today. We both will be battling for second place in the NOL tournament on the 17th , and Shelby sits undefeated in the NOL. Neither of us will concede to the Whippets but they are in the drivers seat.”

On Monday, Norwalk defeated Bucyrus 204-252.