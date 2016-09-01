Ehrhardt, Tommas your Players of the Week

Erhard was voted as the Football Player of the Week after his 5-touchdowns debut as the Chargers’ quarterback. He ran for 105 yard and three scores while throwing for 76 yards and two more touchdowns.

He led the Chargers to their season-opening 50-17 win over Firelands. Ehrhardt scored on runs of 28 and 24 yards and completed passes of 12 yards and 26 yards for scores connecting with Sam Stoll and Bryce Ostheimer. He finished 6 of 13 passing.

Ehrhardt and the Chargers host Willard on Friday night.

Tommas helped the Eagles off to a 2-0 start last week with a 12-kill performance in a 3-set win over Western Reserve in just the second game of the season. She recorded 10 kills, 10 digs and was 7 for 8 serving with two aces in the season-opening victory against Lexington.

The Lady Eagles are back in action on Thursday at St. Paul.

Fans can vote for four football and four fall sports players of the week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. To vote, visit: norwalkreflector.com/playeroftheweek.