South Central sends Monroeville home with a loss

The Lady Trojans defeated Monroeville in four sets on Tuesday evening, 25-22, 25-12, 20-25 and 25-17 to improve to 2-1 and 1-1 in the Firelands Conference.

Maddie Albert had 10 kills and was 20 for 24 hitting. Jenna West added six kills while Olivia Keysor added five. Summer Sweeting dished out 35 assists and recorded three aces serving. Lexie Adams was 15 of 15 serving with two aces. Sarah Oney added 37 digs while Keysor and Adams added 21 and 20 respectively.

“I'm so proud of how well all of the girls played tonight,” South Central coach Sara Hohler said. “They played with a lot of energy and determination. Our defense got a lot of touches on the ball which allowed our offense to capitalize on opportunities. It was a great team win.”

South Central’s next game is at home against New London on Thursday.

St. Paul dominated Plymouth for FC win

It wasn't much of a match between Plymouth and St. Paul on Tuesday. The Lady Flyers won 25-7, 25-7 and 25-6 to improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the FC. Kaeleigh Stang had 15 points and six aces while Lauren Chandler had 14 points. Halle Schoen added 13 kills while Meghan Hedrick had 10. Kamryn Maxwell and Ashley Painley added seven and six respectively. Stang added 18 digs while Rachel Bleile dished out 32 assists. The Lady Flyers host Monroeville on Thursday.

“It was a solid win for us,” Flyers coach Nancy Miller said. “We got to play 12 girls tonight so it was great to see that depth.”

Edison falls to Oak Harbor

The Lady Chargers lost in four sets to Oak Harbor on Tuesday 26-24, 18-25, 17-25 and 21-25. Kennedy Ames had 22 kills while Julia Kessler had 16. Grace Houser had 24 assists and Kami Neuberger had 22.

Western tops New London

Western reserve won 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 and improve to 1-1 in FC and overall. The Roughriders play at home on Thursday against Mapleton. Top servers were Andrea Robson with 19 points and Joleen Muenz with 11 points. Top hitters were Avery Tubbs who lead the team with 12 kills, Morgan Boswell with 10 kills and Brooke Ommert with seven kills. Morgan White lead the team with 18 digs and Andrea Robson was 135 for 140 setting with 37 assists.

Norwalk junior high splits with Shelby

Norwalk seventh grade volleyball team brought home its third win against Shelby on Monday night. They beat the Whippets in two sets 25-20 and 25-22. Sophia Ott and Mikaylah Konik led the team with eight points each. Sydney Kuhl was 11 for 12 in passing. While Kira Appeman had 11 hits including seven kills.

On Monday, the Norwalk 8th grade volleyball team competed against Shelby at home. It was defeated in the third game with a score of 21-25. Mya Neuberger was the teams leading server, scoring 15 points. Janel Jubak and Ella Foster were the team's leading hitters, achieving the most kills. The team competes against McCormick at home on Wednesday.

St. Paul junior high picks up two wins

Last Wednesday, the seventh grade St. Paul girls beat South Central in two sets, 25-4 and 25-9.

Leading server was Presley Stang with 13 of 14 and two aces. Second top server was Karlie Rudolph 10 of 10 with five aces. Maddie Jaworski and Sarah Matlack both had two kills each.

Eighth grade St. Paul girls volleyball beat South Central in two sets, 25-5 and 25-5. Leading servers were Danielle Smith with 17 of 17 and nine aces. Second top server was Mae Cunningham with 12 of 13 serves and four aces. Morgan Baxter and Isabella Herrig had two kills each in the match.

On Monday, the St. Paul junior high volleyball teams swept both seventh and eighth grade matches.

Seventh grade scores were 25-9 and 25-12. Maddie Jaworski had 3 kills and Jordan Fulton contributed three assists. Leading servers were Sarah Matlack, Avery Thompson and Josie Skinn.

Eighth grade scores were 25-9 and 25-5. Josie Skinn served 17 of 17 with nine aces and Olivia Englert served 8-of-9 with six aces. Morgan Baxter had seven kills on the game. Both teams are 2-0 on season and play Monroeville on Sept. 1 at Monroeville.

Golf

Flyers beat Big Red

St. Paul defeated Plymouth on Monday at Woody Ridge, 161-172. Jimmy Edelman shot an even par 36 to record the lowest round of the match. Luke Carper fired a 42 and Jacob Avendano and Nolan Conner each shot a 42. st. Paul improves to 4-1 in the Firelands Conference and 4-2 overall.

For Plymouth, Brody Brown led the Big Red with a 42 and Blake Gibson and Jacob Adams shot a 43 each. Dylan Patton gave Plymouth a 44 for the final recorded score.

New London remains undefeated in FC play

New London took home a FC win over Mapleton 171-181 on Monday at Brookside Golf Course. Weston Eibel led the Wildcats with a 40 while Ben Crawshaw and Brock Rankine each fired a 43. Hayden Grills (45), Jaylin Moffit (48) and Caileigh Kropka (62) rounded out the scoring for New London.

The win moves New London to 6-0 in Firelands conference play. New London will travel to Eagle Creek on Wednesday to play St. Paul.

Soccer

Norwalk soccer wins

The Norwalk Girls soccer team earned their first victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Perkins. Juanita Manilla had an assist to Kendall Bigler followed shortly by an assist to Kaelyn Harkness. The Truckers put the game away with an additional goal by Harkness. Next game is Sept. 6th vs. Lexington.

Edison Soccer beats Clyde

Edison Girls soccer scored a 2-1 win over Clyde. Savanna Smith and Natalie White tallied unassisted goals for the Chargers. Elizabeth Pruitt recorded nine saves while Brooke Yates netted two.

Cross Country

Roughriders finish in third place at Colonel Crawford Invite

The Western Reserve cross country teams competed at the Colonel Crawford Invite last Saturday. The boys high school team finished in 3rd place out of 13 teams. Brendan Oswalt was the first Roughrider to finish and 4th overall out of 129 runners with a time of 16:52. Trevor Tucker (17:57), Eli Webb (18:29), Mason Church (19:40), and Gage Griffith (19:47) were the next runners to finish for Western.

The girls high school team finished in 4th place in the 13 team field. McKenna Woodruff was the first Western runner to finish with a time of 23:12. She was followed by McKinley Shawver (23:23), Allison Shawver (23:26), Tabi Pausch (24:09), and Brooke Perkins (25:53).

The junior high teams also competed. Cory Hipp, Damian Henning, and Kaden Boswell were the first Roguhriders to cross the finish line while on the girls side Ashlyn Barnhart (7th overall), Chelsey Shawver (9th overall), and Olivia Forman took the top 3 Western spots.

All four teams will next compete at the Wynford Invite on September 6th.

Norwalk junior high with strong showing

The Norwalk Junior Highcross country team traveled to Bellevue for a quad meet against Shelby, Sandusky, and Bellevue. Chaz Smith took off in first and never looked back. He finished in a personal best time of 11.58 which was more than 30 seconds in front of second place. Achtin Petersen finished eighth with a time of 13.25 and Douglas Ortner finished ninth with a time of 13.31. Xavier Sweet 14.05, David Kraus 15.06, Luke Brown 15.10, Landon Klett 16.00, Trenton Goostree 16.47, Ethan Schmenk 15.11. The boys finished in second place overall.

The top finisher of the girls was Kayla Cring with a time of 14.54 for a sixth place finish. Avery Dumbeck finished seventh with a time of 15.13 and Lana Olgesby finished 11th with a time of 16.02. Megan Olsen 17.17, Abby Hart 17.59, Kirra Westcott 17.59, Sara Ramos 22.12. And a shout out to Erica Johnson for cutting almost 4 minutes off of her time. This Saturday the team is up and at em’ at 5:45 am for the Avon Lake Invitational.

Tennis

Norwalk Tennis drops match to Ashland

The Norwalk tennis team dropped its match agains Ashland 4-1 on Monday. Kaitlyn Still and Anissa Berry grabbed the only win for the Lady Truckers in the first doubles winning 2-6, 6-2 and 6-2. Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray fell 0-6 and 3-6 in the second doubles. Brooke Fries dropped the first singles 0-6 and 1-6 while Megan Berry (1-6, 1-6) and Jordan Gran (1-6, 6-7) fell in second and third singles. The Lady Truckers are 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Ohio League.

Lady Truckers beat Whippets

The Lady Truckers defeated Shelby on Tuesday afternoon 5-0. Kaitlyn Stoll won first singles 6-1 and 6-0 while Brooke Fries took the second singles 7-6 and 6-4. Freshman Megan Berry won the third singles 6-3 and 7-6. In doubles, Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray won the first doubles 6-0 and 6-4 while Anessa Berry and Jordan Gran won second doubles 6-0 and 6-0. The Lady Truckers improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the NOL. Their next match is Wednesday against Vermilion.

"This was a big win for the Lady Truckers,” head coach Chris Higgins said. “Shelby finished in second place last year and gave us a lot of trouble at both 2nd and 3rd singles in this match. In the end, Brooke and Megan used a tiebreaker to earn two set victories."

Youth soccer

Norwalk ties with Revere

On Sunday, the Norwalk-HCYSC U-15 travel soccer club tied Revere 2-2. Joey Holstein and Garrison Smith scored a goal a piece. The team is 2-0-1 and plays again at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Brunswick.