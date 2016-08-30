Lady Truckers make it 57 consecutive in NOL

On Tuesday night, Norwalk took down Shelby in the home-opener 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18 to give them their 57th consecutive NOL victory.

“I don’t like to think about it,” Kalizewski said. “I just like playing. It is hard because it is the last year for the NOL and you always want to keep going. I hope it drives the girls and they use did as motivation. It also puts a really big target on your back and that is OK. You want those things but we have to make sure we handle them.”

Shelby led early in every set even carrying a 14-13 lead in the third, but Norwalk was took much to contain. The Lady Truckers thrived behind the consistent play of Cara MacFarland who tallied 21 digs, 15 kills, 11 points and two aces. But the early struggles by Norwalk has Kalizewski worried moving forward.

“It went OK,” Kalizewski said. “We came out flat. We have away a lot of points because of our own errors. Shelby is always good and scrappy. They blocked very well tonight. We are not a big team at all so it is important that we pay attention to what is happening the game and get better every night.”

Shelby kept the contest close in the first set as it was tied at eight. Norwalk then ended the set on a 17-7 run to close it out. The Whippets then held a 14-13 lead in the third set, but Norwalk was too much and ended on a 12-4 run to close out the match.

Kalizewski noticed a lack of focus during the early portion of many of the sets and admits that a key to Norwalk’s success will be fixing it and getting her team focused sooner rather than later.

“We have to find a way to find energy on our floor,” Kalizewski said. “We have great moments but we have to find a way to find consistency. We need to take it in our hands. We need to be disciplined as well. When you get frantic, discipline goes out the window.”

Alaina Kelley finished with 31 assists, 15 digs and 14 points for a very solid outing. Sara Staley added 26 digs, 11 points (two aces) and seven kills. Aimee Smith added five kills while Lyndsey Sheldon and Claire Kelley added six kills a piece. Ally Douglas had a successful night serving with 11 points and two aces.

The Lady Truckers improve to 2-0 on the season and are back in action on Saturday at the Norwalk Invite which features some of the best teams in the state and will be a great test for the Lady Truckers.

