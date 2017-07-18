Church softall results

Sandusky Nazarene 14, New London Alliance 1: Chad Manlet one hit, Austin Spicer two hits, Dylan Bailey three hits, Lonell Taylor two hits, David Jennings three hits, Rob Clark four hits, Dan Westcott one hit, Curtis Lofties two hits. New London Alliance: Randy Cowie one hit, Doug Lang one hit, Tim Roth one hit, Jeff Brown two hits, Spencer Hall one hit.

Milan Baptist 11, New London Alliance 1: Milan Baptist: Parker Ruble two hits, Nathaniel Lesch one hit, Kris Ruble four hits, Mike Malick two hits, Hunter Ruble three hits, Mitchel Lesch three hits, Derrick Miller one hit, Scott Hotchkiss one hit, Isaac Popa three hits. New London Alliance: Austin Hall one hit, Randy Cowie one hit, Doug Lang one hit, Tim Roth one hit, Jeff Brown one hit, Brian Hall one hit, Spencer Hall one hit, Austin Reid one hit, Jeff Lang one hit.

Chapel Purple 9, Chapel Blue 8: Chapel Purple: Nathan Cotterill one hit, Tyler Fry one hit, Greg Krumnow two hits, Jason Jono two hits, Doug Parthemore one hit, Ernie Skiver one hit, Ed Radatz one hit. Chapel Blue: Matt Galner one hit, Mike Morefield one hit, Lee Willis two hits, Dave Baumgardner one hit, Tom Litz one hit, Dominic Mayle one hit.

Bellevue 1st United Methodist 23, Chapel Purple 0: Bellevue 1st United Methodist: Phillip Garwood three hits, Colin Covella three hits, Nick Raifsnider three hits, Adam Noftz three hits, Jason Ehrenberg two hits, Keegan Schmitz one hit, Blake Kryling two hits, Andrew Ehrenberg three hits, Vince Davis one hit, Brendon Wagner two hits, Justin Jump one hit. Chapel Purple: Nathan Cotterill one hit, Tyler Fry one hit, Ernie Skiver one hit.

Bellevue 1st United Methodist 9, Chapel Black 7: Bellevue 1st United Methodist: Phillip Garwood three hits, Collin Covella three hits, Nick Raifsnider one hit, Adam Noftz two hits, Keegan Schmitz two hits, Blake Kryling one hit, Andrew Ehrenberg one hit, Vince Davis one hit, Brandon Ehrenberg two hits. Chapel Black: Ian Keefer four hits, Wayne Heston one hit, Ty Keefer one hit, Mike Flowers two hits, Joe Kaiser two hits, Ryan Yost two hits, Jon Mohr one hit, Adam Konik one hit.