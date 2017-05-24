All-Firelands Conference softball teams announced

Western Reserve slugger Emmalee Cooke took home Player of the Year honors while Monroeville head coach Abe Helmstetter took home Coach of the Year honors.
Here is the complete list of athletes making the All-FC softball teams:
2017 FC SOFTBALL ALL CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
Emmalee Cooke, Western Reserve
Kennedy Hickey, Crestview
Skye Mills, South Central
Courtney Kraft, Monroeville
Janet Arnold, Plymouth
Caitlynn Frontz, Crestview
Ashlyn Tommas, Monroeville
Desiree Chill, South Central
Elizabeth Logan, New London
Brynn Witmer, Crestview
Alex Carper, St. Paul
Carley Helmstetter, Monroeville
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Keysor, South Central
Jacy Riley, Western Reserve
Allison Nalley, Crestview
Ashley Parr, New London
Reegan Giviens, Crestview
Kathy Vangilder, New London
Paige Schafer, Monroeville
Brooke Kime, Monroeville
Brooke Durbin, Mapleton
Emily Blanton, Plymouth
Sloan Welch, Mapleton
Morgan Chaffins, Plymouth
HONORABLE MENTION
Taylor Good, Western Reserve
Kaitlyn Speicher, New London
Taylor Reer, Monroeville
Elyse Roth, St. Paul
Kaitlyn Hunt, Crestview
Jaelyn Barnett, South Central
Bayleigh Paramore, Mapleton
Tristen Wiley, Plymouth
Firelands Conference Coach of the Year: Abe Helmstetter, Monroeville
Firelands Conference Player of the Year: Emmalee Cooke, Western Reserve
Firelands Conference Pitcher of the Year: Kennedy Hickey, Crestview