Softball Roundup | Monroeville advances to districts after walk-off win

Monroeville 4, S. Central 3 F/8

MONROEVILLE — After falling behind 3-0 early on in Thursday’s Division IV sectional championship, the Lady Eagles had their work cut out for them.

Monroeville scored one run in the third inning to cut into the Lady Trojans’ lead, then added two more runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Neither team was able to find home in the seventh, forcing an extra inning, in which the Eagles scored on a walk-off single by Morganne Stanley.

Carley Helmstetter picked up the pitching win allowing one earned run on six hits to go with nine strikeouts. Olivia Keysor suffered the loss, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while fanning two.

Ashlyn Tommas paced Monroeville at the plate, totaling three hits, including a double as well as two RBI. Jessica Hayes notched two hits, while Stanley and Paige Schafer each drove in a run.

Desiree Chill led South Central with two hits and a pair of RBI, while Skye Mills also plated a run.

The Lady Eagles (16-5) are slated to take on Mohawk in the district semifinal on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Shelby High School.

Despite the loss, the Trojans (11-9, 9-3) still have a regular season game to play against Western Reserve today.

Mohawk 6, Plymouth 5

SYCAMORE — It was a heartbreaking loss for the Lady Red on Thursday night, as Mohawk put up a three-run seventh inning for a win in walk-off fashion.

Plymouth got on the board with a run in the first inning and added four more in the fourth to round out the scoring.

Mallory Miller shouldered the loss, giving up three earned runs on six hits, while striking out three.

Janet Arnold led the Big Red at the plate with a pair of singles and two RBI, as Tristen Wiley singled and doubled and plated a run. Miller, Emily Blanton and Kelsey Blankenship all added a hit.

Ontario 9, Norwalk 7

Trailing 4-1 heading into the sixth inning, the Warriors went off four a combined eight runs in the final two frames to take the game away from the Lady Truckers.

Karissa Conrad suffered the loss for Norwalk, surrendering nine earned runs on nine hits while striking out one. Kayla Appeman started the game, tossing three innings. She allowed two hits while recording four K’s.

Kaitlyn Stoll paced the Truckers at the dish, notching a couple of hits and three RBI, as Conrad had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Sydney Hughes and Kylee Edney each added an RBI.