Softball Roundup | Lady Chargers pound Redskins for SBC win

Edison 15, P. Clinton 2

PORT CLINTON — It was the Lindsey Fortuna show in Wednesday’s Sandusky Bay Conference matchup between Edison and Port Clinton.

Fortuna was keyed in at the plate, batting four of four with a double and six RBI, while also earning the pitching win allowing two earned runs while striking out six.

Also doing damage at the dish for the Lady Chargers was Lauren Wolf with a single, double, three runs and an RBI. Jessica Stoll added three base hits and plated two runs and Morgan Scott singled three times, driving in one run.

Mapleton 4, St. Paul 3 F/9

NANKIN — It was a heartbreaking loss for the Lady Flyers in Wednesday’s Firelands Conference contest against the Mounties.

Mapleton won the game in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Hannah Rudolph pitched all nine innings, giving up four earned runs on 15 hits and three K’s.

Elyse Roth banged in two runs on a home run, while Kaity Tomshack added an RBI. Alex Carper doubled once and singled three times. Kennedy Stand added a pair of base-hits.

St. Paul (2-20) is slated to host the Mounties on Friday in a rematch.

Shelby 11, Willard 1

WILLARD — The Lady Crimson Flashes mustered just one run in Wednesday’s Northern Ohio League battle with the Whippets.

Taylor Chaffins took the loss in the circle, allowing nine earned runs on 15 hits while striking out two.

Addie Slone had Willard’s lone RBI, as Madie Secor, Jena Adams, Haylie Hamons, Kaiten Weiss and Kathleen Schaaf all recorded a hit, including a double for Hamons.