Softball Roundup | Lady Truckers set rematch with Bellevue for sectional title

Division II Sectional: Norwalk 6, Ontario 1

The Norwalk Lady Truckers took care of business on Tuesday in their sectional semifinal matchup against Northern Ohio League foe Ontario to set up Round 3 with Bellevue for a sectional championship.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Norwalk shut down the Warriors and scored six unanswered runs. The Lady Truckers scored in every inning except the fifth.

Sydney Hughes led the way at the plate with an RBI on a couple of doubles and scoring three of the six runs, while Maddie Deiderick going went three of four with a triple and three RBI. Kaitlyn Stoll and Lexi Gendron each plated a run.

Kayla Appeman was lights-out in the circle, striking out nine batters to give her 160 K’s on the season. She threw just 95 pitches.

The Lady Truckers improve to 12-7 on the season and travels to Bellevue to take on the Lady Redmen for a sectional championship at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Plymouth 5, New London 3

NEW LONDON — The Plymouth Big Red continued to ride a wave of momentum after a dramatic tournament win over Western Reserve on Monday to pick up a Firelands Conference win over New London 5-3 on Monday.

New London jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after the first and added another run in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. The Big Red then responded with a 4-run fifth inning to take the lead and added an insurance run in the seventh to take home the FC win.

The Wildcats saw a three-hit performance from Elizabeth Logan who had a double. Delaney Porter and Ashley Parr added the other two hits. Kelsey Boswell and Parr had an RBI a piece.

Kathy Vangilder took the loss despite tossing a complete game allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits and striking out nine.

The Wildcats fall to 13-11 on the season and 7-6 in the FC. They travel to Lucas at 5 p.m. on Thursday to take on the Lady Cubs for a sectional championship.

South Central 16, Western Reserve 4

COLLINS — The South Central Trojans continue to roll in the late season picking up a 16-4 win over Western Reserve as the offense stayed alive.

The Trojans put up two runs in the first, five in the third, five in the sixth and four more in the seventh to come away with the double-digit win.

Desiree Chill and Skye Mills put up some impressive offensive performances as Chill collected four hits on the day including two 2-run homer runs while Mills also added four hits with a solo homer. Chill drove in four runs while Mills added two RBI. Samantha Jayes collected four hits for the Trojans including a double. Olivia Keysor had two hits and an RBI while Sierra Hiltbrunner had three-hit, three-RBI night. Emma Keysor had a pair of hits as well.

Kaycee Burton had just one hit but it was a three-RBI double while Courtney Shepherd had a two-RBI double as well.

Western Reserve saw an impressive day from Emmalee Cooke as the senior went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Taylor Good added a pair of hits including a double and a solo home run and two RBI. Jacy Riley had a hit and an RBI while Emma Jennings ripped a double.

The Trojans improve to 11-8 overall and 9-3 in the Firelands Conference and are back at it on Thursday traveling to Monroeville for an All-FC sectional final.

The Lady Roughriders travel to South Central on Friday for their next contest.