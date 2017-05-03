Softball Roundup | Edison rallies for SBC win

Edison 9, Perkins 7

MILAN — After falling behind 7-6 in the fifth inning, the Lady Chargers responded with a three-run sixth inning to reclaim the lead and take the win.

“We got into a slugfest tonight against Perkins,” Edison coach Troy Keegan. “I was glad to see us hit the ball but wasn't happy with our defense of effort. It's getting late in the year and those kind of defensive mistakes will close out our season early in the tournament. Hats off to Perkins though — they swung the bats pretty well tonight.”

Lauren Wolf earned the win in the circle, allowing four earned runs, while striking out five.

Hailey Stoll notched a single, two doubles and two RBI to lead Edison, while Wolf doubled and plated two runs and Lindsey Fortuna singled and drove in a pair.

New London 2, Mapleton 0

NEW LONDON — Strong pitching and two one-run innings powered the Lady Cats to victory in Wednesday’s Firelands Conference matchup with the Mounties.

Kathy Vangilder picked up the pitching win, allowing four hits and four walks to go with three K’s.

Elizabeth Logan did some damage at the plate with a single, double and two runs batted in. Vangilder added a pair of singles.

New London improves to 12-10 overall and 7-5 in the FC.

Crestview 3, St. Paul 0

The bats were mostly silent for the Lady Flyers in Wednesday’s loss to the Cougars.

Hannah Rudolph suffered the loss, giving up one earned run on four hits, while striking out five.

Alex Carper, Sydney Roth and Kennedy Stang each had a hit for St. Paul.

The Flyers fall to 2-17 overall and 0-10 in the Firelands Conference.