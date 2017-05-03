Cooke, Puder named Reflector Players of the Week

Western Reserve Roughriders Emmalee Cooke and Colton Puder are your Reflector Players of the Week.

Puder picked up the nomination after winning the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes while taking second in the long jump at this week’s Colonel Crawford Bob Royer Relays. Puder ran the 100 in 11.62 seconds, the 400 in 52 seconds, the 200 in 23.29 seconds and leaped 19-feet-4.25 in the long jump.

Cooke earned the nomination after again going yard and adding two singles with two RBI in a loss to Plymouth last Friday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female spring sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for next week’s Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.