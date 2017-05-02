Third Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll

Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points
1 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7) 107
2 Lebanon (3) 101
3 Ashville Teays Valley (1) 91
4 Pickerington Central 63
5 Liberty Township Lakota East 54
6 Milford 51
7 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2) 50
8 Gahanna Lincoln 44
9 Grove City Central Crossing 27
10 Mount Vernon 21
DIVISION II
Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points
1 Hebron Lakewood (10) 109
2 LaGrange Keystone 96
3 Greenville 67
4 Oak Harbor 57
5 Springfield Kenton Ridge 55
6 Akron Archbishop Hoban (1) 49
7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
8 Plain City Jonathan Alder 30
9 Wapakoneta 24 St. Paris Graham 24
DIVISION III
Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points
1 Wheelersburg (6) 92
2 Warren Champion (2) 88
3 Richwood North Union 66
4 Sugarcreek Garaway 46
5 Hamilton Badin 39
6 Canfield South Range 37
7 Cardington-Lincoln 34
8 West Salem Northwestern 31
9 Springfield Northwestern (2) 30
10 New Middletown Springfield 27
DIVISION IV
Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points
1 Gibsonburg (5) 103
2 Danville (3) 84
3 Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 78
4 Rockford Parkway (1) 77
5 Portsmouth Clay 70
6 Williamsburg (2) 51
7 New Bremen 44
8 New Riegel 34
9 Leesburg Fairfield 26
10 Pleasant Hill Newton 24