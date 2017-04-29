Softball Roundup | Helmstetter pitches shutout against SMCC

Monroeville 12, SMCC 0

MONROEVILLE — The Monroeville Lady Eagles proved Mother Nature is undefeated no more. After a rainy night and morning, the Lady Eagles remained committed to playing softball.

They did so with a home game against St. Mary Central Catholic on Saturday.

The Eagles took home a 12-0 win thanks in huge part to a five-inning shutout tossed by sophomore Carley Helmstetter. She allowed just two hits while striking out 10.

Helmstetter got plenty of help from her offense which scored five in the first, two in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth to give the Lady Eagles the run-rule win.

Monroeville collected 11 hits on the afternoon led by Paige Schafer who collected three hits including a single, triple and a home run. She had four RBI on the game for an impressive offensive performance. Helmstetter, Brooke Kime and Courtney Kraft each had two-hit performances with Kraft having a double. Helmstetter chipped in with two RBI with Kraft adding one and Ashlyn Tommas contributing with one.

Jessica Hayes and Kylie Roth added the other two hits for the Lady Eagles.

Monroeville improves to 13-3 and hosts Plymouth on Monday in an important Firelands Conference game.