Here are your spring sports nominees

But there were still some great performances on the baseball and softball diamond and there are plenty of athletes looking for your votes for the Reflector Player of the Week honor. Lets meet those players.

First for the boys, Western Reserve’s Colton Puder picks up a nomination after winning the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes while taking second in the long jump at this week’s Colonel Crawford Bob Royer Relays. Puder ran the 100 in 11.62 seconds, the 400 in 52 seconds, the 200 in 23.29 seconds and leaped 19-feet-4.25 in the long jump.

Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer continues his assault on the hurdles taking third in the 300-meter hurdles and taking second in the 110-meter hurdles at Friday’s Margaretta Invite. He ran the 110-hurdles in 15 seconds while taking just 42.4 to run the 300-hurdles.

Plymouth’s Jarrett Miller picks up the nomination after earning the win on the mound and collecting two hits and four RBI in a 19-9 win over Seneca East on Thursday.

Last but not least, Jacob Roth earns another nomination after he pieced together an impressive two-game span with two hits including a double and a triple with an RBI in a win over Willard on Wednesday then collecting four hits, four RBI and scored four runs in a win over Willard on Thursday.

For the ladies, Edison’s Kennedy Ames took home the title in the long jump and took second in the high jump at the Margaretta Invite on Friday. She leaped 15-04.75 in the long jump and 4-10 in the high jump.

New London’s Morgan Luedy returns to the list after winning the 100-meter dash and the high jump at Friday’s Mapleton Night Invite. She ran the 100 in 12.66 and leaped 5-feet in the high jump to take home the titles.

Western Reserve’s Emmalee Cooke earns another nomination after again going yard and adding two singles with two RBI in a loss to Plymouth on Friday.

Norwalk’s Addie Mannino rounds out the nominees after collecting three hits including a double and a run scored in a 3-2 late game win over Willard on Thursday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female spring sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for next week’s Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.