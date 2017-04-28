Softball Roundup | Lady Big Red hold off 'Riders

COLLINS — The Lady Big Red were able to hold off the ‘Riders and

Plymouth got on the board early and just kept on rolling.

Romy Thornsberry and Mallory Miller singled and plate two runs to lead the Big Red. Janet Arnold doubled, singled and had an RBI.

Miller picked up the win, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five. Jacy Riley took the loss, giving up nine runs on 10 hits and recording eight K’s.

Emmalee Cooke led Western (4-15, 1-9) with a home run, two singles and two RBI, while Sydney Ommert doubled and singled. Riley added a couple of base-hits.

Willard 17, S. Central 0

WILLARD — The Lady Crimson Flashes put a hurting on the Trojans in a non-league matchup.

Willard jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first inning, taking control early.

Taylor Chaffins earned the win in the circle, allowing just three hits, while punching out eight.

Jena Adams and Cathern Hamons each plated three runs for the Flashes, while Adams added a double. Haylie Hamons and Ashlee Tuttle both singled and batted in a run.

Desiree Chill suffered the loss for South Central, allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks.

Emma Keysor, Sam Jayes and Chill all recorded a hit for the Trojans.

Huron 10, Edison 4

MILAN — The Lady Chargers fell behind early and could not catch up in Friday’s Sandusky Bay Conference contest with the Tigers.

Lindsey Fortuna suffered the loss, allowing seven earned runs on four hits in three and one-third innings.

At the plate, Fortuna singled, doubled and drove in a run, while Lauren Wolf added a single and RBI and McKenna Dodds had a pair of singles.

Black River 4, N. London 3 F/8

SULLIVAN — After going up 3-0 in the third inning, the Lady Cats were unable to put a cap on Friday’s non-conference game at Black River, losing by a run in extra innings.

Kathy Vangilder shouldered the loss, allowing two earned runs on eight hits to go with five strikeouts.

Elizabeth Logan and Gabby Ledbetter recorded the only two hits for New London, as Logan had a double. Kelsey Boswell plated a run for the ‘Cats.