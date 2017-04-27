Softball Roundup | Norwalk holds off Willard, sweeps series

Norwalk 3, Willard 2

WILLARD — A run in the top of the seventh inning put the Lady Truckers back in front to earn the series sweep over the Crimson Flashes.

Kayla Appeman picked up the win in the circle, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning 10. Morgan Hamons suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two K’s.

Addie Mannino paced Norwalk with three hits, including a double. Leah Malson and Alishia Leimeister each plated a run. Jena Adams led Willard with two RBI and one single. Haylie and Morgan Hamons each added a hit.

Plymouth 9, S. East 7

PLYMOUTH — The Lady Big Red were able to hold off the Tigers to pick up a non-conference win on Thursday.

Plymouth tallied five runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-4 lead, but almost let Seneca East come back into the game, allowing three runs in the top of the seventh.

Mallory Miller earned the win, allowing three earned runs on 12 hits, striking out a pair.

Janet Arnold had a big game with two singles, a triple and three RBI. Tristen Wiley added a single, triple and an RBI.

Norwayne 5, S. Central 4

CRESTON — A four-run seventh inning gave Norwayne the walk-off win over the Lady Trojans on Thursday.

After going up 4-0 in the first two innings, South Central allowed a run in the fourth before giving up four in the home-half of the seventh.

Emma Keysor suffered the pitching loss.

Desiree Chill paced the Trojans (9-6, 8-2) with a single, double and two RBI, while Cheyenne Swander and Courtney Shepherd each drove in a run.