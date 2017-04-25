Softball Roundup | Lady Eagles keep finding ways to win

Bellevue 10, Norwalk 7

Despite the loss, Norwalk Lady Trucker Kayla Appeman broke the school single-season strikeout record with 126 and counting on Tuesday evening in a loss to Bellevue.

Bellevue broke a 7-7 tie with a 3-run sixth inning dropping Norwalk in a big Northern Ohio League contest. The Lady Truckers scored four in the third and three in the fourth. Sydney Hughes, Maddie Deiderick and Addie Mannino each collected a pair of hits as Deiderick and Mannino recording doubles.

The Lady Truckers fall to 9-6 on the season and host Willard on Wednesday.

New London 5, St. Paul 4 F/8

NEW LONDON — The New London Lady Widcats narrowly avoided a huge upset at the hands of the St. Paul Lady Flyers on Tuesday evening.

After the Lady Flyers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first, New London came roaring back with two runs in the bottom of the first to take over the lead. St. Paul then put up three runs in the top of the third before New London added one more making it a 4-3 ballgame in St. Paul’s favor. After going scoreless through the fourth, fifth and sixth, the Lady Cats were down to their last at bats in the bottom of the seventh. They tied it up with a run and ended it in the eighth with a run to avoid the upset and walk away with a win.

New London collected 11 hits on the evening including three from the hot bat of Elizabeth Logan. She had three hits after a 9-RBI night the evening before. She had two doubles and an RBI while scoring twice. Brea Wilson and Kaitlyn Speicher each added a pair of hits with Speicher adding two RBI. Delaney Porter, Gabby Ledbetter, Cassidy Lay and Kathy Vanglinder each added a hit.

The Flyers were led by Elyse Roth and Alex Carper with two hits a piece. Roth drove in two runs while Carper scored twice. Kaity Tomshack, Meredith Dilger and Kennedy Stang each added hits for the Flyers.

Vanglider tossed a complete game striking out 12 and walking two allowing an earned run on four hits. The Lady Cats improve to 9-9 on the year and travel to St. Paul on Wednesday.

The Lady Flyers fall to 1-13 on the season.

South Central 11, Plymouth 1 F/6

PLYMOUTH — The South Central Lady Trojans continue to impress with an 11-1 win over Plymouth on Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans scored three in the first, four in the second, three in the fourth and one more in the sixth to come away with the run-rule win. The Big Red managed a single run in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the 5-inning run rule.

Olivia Keysor picked up the win on the rubber for the Lady Trojans who pounded out seven hits on offense and took advantage of seven Big Red errors. Cheyenne Swander led the way with two hits including a double while Skye Mills collected two hits including a 2-run home run, the second of her career, giving her four RBI for the game. She also added a triple. Samantha Jayes added a pair of hits for the Lady Trojans. Jayes had five RBI on the night while Desiree Chill and Sierra Hiltbrunner had one each.

Plymouth had seven hits on the evening led by Janet Arnold and Mallory Miller with two each. Arnold, Morgan Chaffins and Miller each had a double with Chaffins having the only RBI for the Big Red.

The Lady Trojans improve to 8-5 on the season and host Plymouth on Wednesday.

The Big Red fall to 8-6 on the season.

Monroeville 5, Mapleton 3

NANKIN — The Monroeville Eagles continue to roll through the Firelands Conference with a close win over Mapleton on Tuesday.

The Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first and owned a 2-1 lead after three. Monroeville put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth giving them just enough of a comfortable lead to walk away with the win.

The Eagles pounded out 11 hits on the evening led by Brooke Kime with three hits. Carley Helmstetter, and Ashlyn Tommas had two hist each. Jessica Hayes, Paige Schafer, Courtney Kraft and Taylor Reer each added a hit. Skiler Hershiser, Kime and Hannah Laney each recorded one RBI.

Helmstetter picked up the win on the rubber tossing a complete game allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and striking out 12.

The Lady Eagles improve to 12-2 on the season and host Mapleton on Wednesday.

Crestview 2, Western Reserve 1

COLLINS — The Western Reserve Lady Roughriders gave the Crestview Lady Cougars everything they could handle on Tuesday evening.

But Crestview found a way to win in a 2-1 defensive thriller. With both teams scoring a run in the first inning, they battled to a 1-1 tie through five. Crestview scored a run in the top of the sixth to take home the win.

Jacy Riley took the loss despite an impressive performance. She tossed seven strong innings allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out two.

Offensively, the Lady Riders had just three hits, but played well enough to win. Emmalee Cooke had a single and a walk with two stolen bases and a run. Riley helped her cause with a single and a stolen base while Taylor Good continues to respond well after an early season injury with an RBI double. Emma Blankenship walked and stole a base.

Western falls to 4-13 on the season and travels to Crestview on Wednesday.

Columbian 6, Willard 1

TIFFIN — The Willard Lady Flashes got off to a quick start but were unable to keep it going in a 6-1 Northern Ohio League loss on Tuesday.

Willard scored its lone run in the bottom of the first while Columbian put up two in the first, one in the second, one in the third and two more in the fifth to go home with the win.

Willard had just three hits on the night. Madie Secor, Addie Slone and Kaiten Weiss had the three hits. Slone had an RBI and Jena Adams scored the only run for the Lady Flashes.

Willard falls to 6-9 on the year and travels to Norwalk on Wednesday.