Softball Roundup | Lady Cats bats come alive in win over Western

N. London 16, W. Reserve 7

NEW LONDON — The Lady Cats put the foot on the gas and did not let up in Monday’s shootout with the ‘Riders.

New London, down 2-0 going into the second inning, plated nine runs to take the lead for good.

Kathy Vangilder earned the win in the circle, allowing seven runs on eight hits, while fanning 11 batters. Belle Good suffered the loss, giving up eight runs on seven hits.

Elizabeth Logan blasted a grand slam for New London and finished with a total of nine RBI. Kaitlyn Speicher hit a dinger and tallied a pair of RBI and Gabby Ledbetter singled twice and plated a run.

Taylor Good doubled and drove in three runs for Western Reserve, while Caylee Baker and Cassie Bomar both had an RBI. Morgan Boswell chipped in with three singles.

Vermilion 8, Edison 3

VERMILION — The Lady Chargers got off to a slow start in Monday’s Sandusky Bay Conference contest with the Sailors.

Lauren Wolf suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits while fanning four.

At the dish, Wolf notched a home run, a double and plated two runs. Morgan Scott tallied three singles and Lindsey Fortuna hit two singles and drove in a run.