Softball Roundup | Willard, Western split in shootouts

Willard 15, Western Reserve 5

Western Reserve 8, Willard 0

WILLARD — The softball was flying out of the park during the Willard Lady Flashes and Western Reserve Lady Roughriders’ double header on Saturday. A total of five home runs left the park as the two teams split with Willard winning the first game 15-5 and Western rebounding for an 8-0 win in Game 2.

The Lady Riders jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after the top of the first in Game 1 but Willard responded with three runs in the first, five in the second and one in the third as the Lady Flashes led 9-5 after three. Willard put up six in the bottom of the fifth to take the run-rule win in Game 1.

Morgan Hammons took the win for the Lady Flashes tossing two innings giving up three runs on six hits with no strikeouts. Makayla Schiffel threw three innings of relief giving up two runs on three hits with a strikeout.

The Flashes pounded out 11 hits led by Madie Secor with two singles, a walk and three runs scored. Emily Nedolast singled and had two RBI while scoring twice and Jena Adams delivered with a big day a the dish with a home run, a single, a walk, five RBI and three runs scored. Catherine Hamons drilled a homer with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Ashlee Tuttle gave the Flashes a home run and a single with an RBI and three runs scored. Elli White had a double and a run scored with Kourtney Craft adding two RBI and a run.

For Western, Emmalee Cooke continued to swing the bat well adding another home run after hitting on at Plymouth earlier in the week. She singed and had an RBI and two runs scored. Jacy Riley added a pair of singles and a run with Morgan Boswell scoring ones. Taylor Good is returning from injury nicely with two singles, two RBI and a run. Caylee Baker added an RBI on a sacrifice while Belle Good doubled and Emma Blankenship and Caddie Bomar singled.

In Game 2, the Lady Riders saw an outstanding pitching performance from Riley who tossed a complete game allowing just five hits and no runs for the shutout. She struck out five and walked two.

Western also picked up 14 more hits in the ballgame. Again, Cooke was at the forefront scoring four times and stealing three bases after walking and reaching on errors twice. Riley helped her own cause with a home run and three singles. She stole a base, added two RBI and a run. Boswell continued to swing it well with two singles and an RBI. Sydney Ommert picked up two singles and two RBI with a run scored with Baker and Belle Good adding singles and Emma Jennings and Blankenship adding doubles.

For Willard, Morgan Hamons, Nedolast, Catherine Hamons, Haylie Hamons and Carlee Gibson all singled.

Western is 4-11 overall and are back in action on Monday at New London.

Willard takes its record to 6-8 on the year and travels to Norwalk on Wednesday.

Clyde 9, Norwalk 0

Marion Harding 9, Norwalk 1

CLYDE — The Norwalk Lady Truckers dropped a pair of tough ones on Saturday in a 3-team double header at Clyde.

In Game 1, the Truckers fell to Clyde 9-0 and were only able to collect a pair of hits. Kayla Appeman and Emma Kastor had the lone hits for the Lady Truckers. Appeman struck out five batters on the rubber while Karissa Conrad had three strikeouts in a relief appearance.

Norwalk dropped Game 2 to Marion Harding 9-1 to round out a tough day. Appeman pitched well recording nine strikeouts with just one walk. Five Norwalk errors saw five unearned runs cross the plate while Appeman gave up just seven hits.

Leah Malson had a nice day at the pate with a pair of hits and an RBI. Norwalk drops to 9-5 on the season and is back in action on Tuesday hosting Northern Ohio League foe Bellevue.