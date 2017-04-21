Softball Roundup | Lady Eagles soar past Wildcats

Monroeville 8, N. London 3

NEW LONDON — A strong start led the way for the Lady Eagles in Friday’s Firelands Conference showdown against the Lady Cats.

Monroeville captured the lead in the first inning, as Paige Schafer drove in a run on a double. The Eagles then scored in all but one inning.

Carley Helmstetter earned the pitching win, giving up three runs on eight hits, while striking out seven. Kaitlyn Speicher took the loss for New London. She went five innings, giving up seven runs on ten hits.

Ashlyn Tommas and Taylor Reer each plated a pair of runs for the Eagles. Reer banged a triple and Tommas added a double.

Brea Wilson tallied a hit and two RBI for New London, as Ashley Parr singled in a run and Speicher recorded a triple.

S. Central 17, Mapleton 4

NANKIN — A seven-RBI night for Skye Mills highlighted the Lady Trojans’ FC victory over the Mounties on Friday.

Mills only had a pair of singles, but was able to notch 10 RBI in two games against Mapleton. Desiree Chill and Sam Jayes both added three RBI, as Jayes blasted a triple and Chill had two doubles.

Olivia Keysor earned the win in the circle to move to 4-2 on the season.

The Trojans will travel to Plymouth on Tuesday in another FC contest.

Willard 9, H. Loudon 7

BASCOM — It was the Haylie Hamons show Friday night, as she went off with a grand slam and a game-winning two-run dinger in the seventh inning.

Hamons finished with six RBI on three hits, while Emily Nedolast drove in three runs and had a triple.

Taylor Chaffins picked up the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out a pair in two and one-third innings.

Crestview 4, St. Paul 0

OLIVESBURG — The Lady Flyers mustered just two hits in Friday’s FC game against the Cougars.

Kaity Tomshack and Caitlin Corrigan recorded a hit each.

Hannah Rudolph suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits to go with four strikeouts.

St. Paul will host Tiffin Columbian in a doubleheader today at 11 a.m.

Margaretta 7, Edison 4

MILAN — The Chargers just couldn’t keep up with the Polar Bears in Friday’s Sandusky Bay Conference game.

Edison fell behind 3-2 in the first inning and was unable to recapture the lead.

Lindsay Fortuna suffered the loss in the circle, giving up six earned runs, while striking out four.

Morgan Scott collected three hits at the dish, as Jessica Stoll and Fortuna each plated a pair of runs. Lauren Wolf added a double.