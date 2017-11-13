Norwalk's Harkness, Edison's Lombardi earn All-Ohio honors

Kaelyn Harkness was selected to the second team in Div. II girls.

The senior was a unanimous choice as the Most Outstanding Performer of the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake division after a record-setting season for Norwalk (13-5, 8-0). She finished with 73 points, as her 32 goals tied the program record for goals in a single season (Brooke Seitz, 2006).

Also a first team North Central district selection, Harkness finished with 77 career goals, third-most in program history. Her 22 assists are seventh in a career at Norwalk.

Also earning second team All-Ohio honors was Edison senior Nick Lombardi.

The midfielder was also named the Most Outstanding Performer in the Bay division of the SBC after helping the Chargers to a historic season.

Lombardi finished with 69 points for Edison (11-5-2), which won a share of the league title for the first time in program history. He scored 26 goals and added 19 assists.

Other players from the region who earned All-Ohio from the SBC included Vermilion’s Zack Kelly, a first-team selection in Div. II. Max Corso (Sandusky) was voted to the second team, and Oak Harbor’s Nick Damron was second team in Div. III.

In girls, Huron’s Hayden Petee was selected to the first team in Div. III.