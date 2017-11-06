Seven from Norwalk earn North Central district honors

Senior Kaelyn Harkness was the third-leading vote getter in the district, and earned a spot on the first team along with teammate Mara Jaworski.

Harkness finished with 73 points, as her 32 goals tied the program record for goals in a single season (Brooke Seitz, 2006). Jaworski (12 points) helped anchor a defense that finished with 12 shutouts this season.

Earning second team honors from Norwalk included Coley Branum, Maddie Diederick and Kendall Bigler. Both Quinn Jaworski and Jasmine Thomas were honorable mention choices.

In Div. III, Edison’s Savanna Smith was a first team selection after a season that included 19 goals and 10 assists (49 points).

Also for the Chargers, Natalie White was voted second team, and Elizabeth Pruitt and Piper Nickoli were honorable mention.

The North Central district consists of 25 boys and 25 girls teams. The Player of the Year in each division along with 13 other players across the divisions in the district were advanced on for All-Ohio voting. The All-Ohio teams will be released on Saturday night on the OSSCA website: ossca.org.

The OSSCA is divided into 10 districts. The coaches from each district met to vote on the teams, and from there a coach from each division and district met to determine the All-Ohio teams.

North Central All-district teams

Division II girls

First team: Taylor Huff, Mansfield Madison; Bria Meisse, Ontario; Kaelyn Harkness, Norwalk; Kaylin Helinski, Clear Fork; Alexis Bise, Ontario; Hayley Huff, Madison; Kayleigh Penton, Vermilion; Seree Peterson, Oak Harbor; Gabby Stover, Lexington; Tara Andrews, Mansfield Madison; Mara Jaworski, Norwalk; Alainia Reed, Ontario; Katlynn Vanzant, Brookside; Whitney Snavely, Clear Fork; Isabel Solowiej, Firelands; Lacee Bethea, Lexington; Molly Franklin, Sandusky; Alie Schuster, Perkins.

Second team: Julia Litt, Madison; Kalie Blaising, Madison; MacKenzie Mullins, Madison; Maddie Waller, Vermilion; Coley Branum, Norwalk; Lexie Widenheft, Perkins; Faith Nigh, Ontario; Morgan Galco, Clear Fork; Maddie Diederick, Norwalk; Kendall Bigler, Norwalk; Emily Hart, Clear Fork; Lauren Callen, Clear Fork; Emilee Parker, Lexington; Kait Schuster, Ontario; Emma Ruhe, Ontario; Olivia Deel, Ontario; Kenzie Huntebrinker, Oak Harbor; Erica Winters, Oak Harbor; Kayla Jacobs, Brookside; Abagail Adams, Lexington; Delayna Laurel, Port Clinton; Lexie McCrary, Firelands; Maranda Cline, Mansfield Sr.; Addyson VanHouten, Mansfield Sr.

Honorable mention: Hanna Begany, Brookside; Shelby Dowdell, Brookside; MacKenzie Klerk, Clear Fork; Allie Studenmund, Clear Fork; Peyton Phillips, Firelands; Julia Douzos, Firelands; Melina Connell, Lexington; Abby Eifrid, Lexington; Caitlyn Ziegler, Madison; Trinity Tucker, Madison; Hailey Jacobs, Mansfield Sr.; Maddie Wade, Mansfield Sr.; Quinn Jaworski, Norwalk; Jasmine Thomas, Norwalk; Chelsea Rathbun, Oak Harbor; Abby Eoff, Oak Harbor; Brooklyn Baxter, Ontario; Londyn Niss, Ontario; Emilia Andrews, Perkins; Olivia Howard, Perkins; Isabell Rospert, Port Clinton; Sierra Robinette, Port Clinton; Chloe Bier, Sandusky; Shantaris Brown, Sandusky; Riley Allen, Vermilion; Lauren Maki, Vermilion.

Player of the Year: Taylor Huff, Mansfield Madison.

Coach of the Year: Zack Huff, Mansfield Madison.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chris Laux, Clear Fork.

Scholarship winner: Molly Franklin, Sandusky.

Division III girls

First team: Hayden Petee, Huron; Nikki Weber, Loudonville; Ashtyn Patrick, Mansfield Christian; Kathleen Leeper, Crestview; Makaylee Zeurcher, Loudonville; Rachel Weber, Loudonville; Elizabeth Sparks, Mansfield Christian; Carley Campo, Crestview; Makenzie Hendrickson, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Savanna Smith, Edison; Baylor Fortune, Huron.

Second team: Audrey Martin, Mansfield Christian; Frankie Hamilton, Mapleton; Lucia Rice, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Cacie Stalnaker, Mapleton; Stephanie Kline, Loudonville; Olivia Bekeleski, Mansfield Christian; Drucilla Singer, Galion; Corinne Steuk, Huron; Natalie White, Edison; Emily Fry, Crestview; Sophie Tridico, Mansfield St. Peter’s.

Honorable mention: Caroline Tackett, Crestview; Eden McFarland, Crestview; Elizabeth Pruitt, Edison; Piper Nickoli, Edison; Destiny Yoder, Galion; Courtney Throckmorton, Galion; Cora Mamere, Huron; Kelly Hughes, Huron; Hannah Carroll, Loudonville; Emily Stanger, Loudonville; Julia Sparks, Mansfield Christian; Lilllie Berryman, Mansfield Christian; Sydney Abbruzzese, Mapleton; Savannah Barr, Mapleton; Julia Rizzo, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Ta’laishia Elder, Mansfield St. Peter’s.

Public Coach of the Year: Justin Kijowski, Huron.

Private Coach of the Year: Dustin Hosler, Mansfield St. Peter’s.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Brad Bowron, Galion.