logo

no avatar
Soccer

Benjamin Sellers state Elks shoot-out champion

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Today at 3:00 PM

Benjamin Sellers of Norwalk won the Elk’s state soccer shoot-out and will represent the local Elk’s at the national competition in March.

Sellers won both the district and state competitions to advance.

Here are how all of the local athletes performed:

The Norwalk Elks sent seven local winners to North Central District competition recently at Wooster. 

• Boys’ Under-8 Benjamin Sellers WON 

• Boys’ Under-10 Hunter Mantz WON 

• Boys’ Under-12 Parker Lloyd  

• Boys’ Under 16 Braden Lloyd third Place 

• Girls’ Under 10 Taryn Temple  

• Girls’ Under-12 Amelia Chartvant WON

 • Girls’ Under-14 Paige Singer  

The Norwalk Elks then sent the three winners from North Central District to state competition July 29 at Coshocton. 

• Boys’ Under-8 Benjamin Sellers WON (Scored 44 out of 45 possible points) 

• Boys’ Under-10 Hunter Mantz fourth Place 

• Girls’ Under 12 Amelia Chartvant sixth Place  

Recommended for You