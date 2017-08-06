Benjamin Sellers state Elks shoot-out champion

Sellers won both the district and state competitions to advance.
Here are how all of the local athletes performed:
The Norwalk Elks sent seven local winners to North Central District competition recently at Wooster.
• Boys’ Under-8 Benjamin Sellers WON
• Boys’ Under-10 Hunter Mantz WON
• Boys’ Under-12 Parker Lloyd
• Boys’ Under 16 Braden Lloyd third Place
• Girls’ Under 10 Taryn Temple
• Girls’ Under-12 Amelia Chartvant WON
• Girls’ Under-14 Paige Singer
The Norwalk Elks then sent the three winners from North Central District to state competition July 29 at Coshocton.
• Boys’ Under-8 Benjamin Sellers WON (Scored 44 out of 45 possible points)
• Boys’ Under-10 Hunter Mantz fourth Place
• Girls’ Under 12 Amelia Chartvant sixth Place