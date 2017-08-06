Benjamin Sellers state Elks shoot-out champion

Sellers won both the district and state competitions to advance.

Here are how all of the local athletes performed:

The Norwalk Elks sent seven local winners to North Central District competition recently at Wooster.

• Boys’ Under-8 Benjamin Sellers WON

• Boys’ Under-10 Hunter Mantz WON

• Boys’ Under-12 Parker Lloyd

• Boys’ Under 16 Braden Lloyd third Place

• Girls’ Under 10 Taryn Temple

• Girls’ Under-12 Amelia Chartvant WON

• Girls’ Under-14 Paige Singer

The Norwalk Elks then sent the three winners from North Central District to state competition July 29 at Coshocton.

• Boys’ Under-8 Benjamin Sellers WON (Scored 44 out of 45 possible points)

• Boys’ Under-10 Hunter Mantz fourth Place

• Girls’ Under 12 Amelia Chartvant sixth Place