Reflector athletes rack up postseason honors

The Norwalk Truckers received five players on the All-NOL volleyball list after finishing as undefeated champions of the conference’s final season. Sara Staley and Cara MacFarland were the first two players listed under first team All-NOL. Alaina Kelley also earned first team honors giving the Truckers a trio of players named to the list.

Anne Davidson took second team honors while Lyndsey Sheldon was named to the honorable mention list.

Willard saw three players named All-NOL this season. Lydia Wiers was named first team All-NOL while Madie Secor was second team and Cassie Crawford was honorable mention.

All-NOL Boys Soccer

The Norwalk Truckers saw six players receive All-NOL honors this season while Willard placed three players in the list. For Norwalk, Zach Albright took home first team All-NOL honors while Petie Adamos and Eli Cruz were named second teamers. Ian Keefer, Carlos Galvez and Logan Weaver all earned honorable mention All-NOL.

For the Flashes, Luis Alvarado was named to the first team, Sergio Lopez to the second team and Sebastian Sivonsak was honorable mention All-NOL for Willard this season.

All-NOL Girls Soccer

The Norwalk Truckers placed six ladies on the All-NOL girls soccer list headlined by a pair of first teamers. Mara Jaworski and Summerless Bigler both grabbed first team honors on the field. Kaitlyn Gilson and Kendall Bigler took second team All-NOL and Rachel Casselberry and Maddie Deiderick received honorable mention honors.

All-Northwest District Boys Soccer

In Division II, Albright and Adamos earned second team All-Northwest District honors in Division II boys soccer while Keefer and Weaver took honorable mention honors.

In Division III, Alvarado and Lopez earned first team All-Northwest District honors from Willard while James Hill and Nick Lombardo of Edison also were named to first team.

Ian Janson of Edison, Carlos Mazariegos and Sivonski of Willard were named to the second team. Brandon Romell and Bryan Johnston of Edison and Will Schwan and Michael Perez of Willard were all named honorable mention.

All-Northwest District Girls Soccer

In Division II, Savannah Smith of Edison and Jaworski of Norwalk were named first team All-Northwest District in girls soccer. Summerlee Bigler, Gilson and Kaelyn Harkness of Norwalk earned second team honors while Coley Branum of Edison joined the list.

Jillian Danda and Elizabeth Pruitt of Edison both earned honorable mention honors while Kendall Bigler and Diedrick joined the list as well.

All-Northwest District Boys Golf

Norwalk’s Max Berry earned second team All-Northwest District honors while Jarod Kessler and Braden Nunez took honorable mention. Berry was also named Academic All-Ohio.